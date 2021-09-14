CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Seeking New Partners: Achieve College Education

 9 days ago

Seeking New Partners! Does your organization support working adults who want to get a college degree? If so, you should partner with Achieve College Education (ACE), a program managed by the non-profit I-LEAD (Institute for Leadership Education, Advancement and Development). This accelerated college program is tailored to busy, working adults who have a high school degree or GED. ACE is looking to expand the number of organizations and locations they work with in an effort to help even more adults get their associate’s degree. ACE supports partner organizations with financial support for each student served either through educational and success counseling delivered to adults seeking degrees who join the program or through provisioning local classroom space. Classes are taught by Harcum College professors at convenient partnership sites throughout Philadelphia, Chester and Reading. Students attend classes in cohorts of 15-20 students to allow for more personalized learning. Majors available include: business management, behavioral health, human services, early childhood education and criminal justice.

