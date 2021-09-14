CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Penn Museum’s Teacher Talk Series: Fall 2021 – Sep 23

phennd.org
 9 days ago

Relax, have a drink, and learn within a supportive community of educators! The Teacher Talk Series is designed to help you de-stress and relax after a long day of virtual teaching and/or homeschooling. On select Thursdays (specific dates below), we will explore different concepts related to the Penn Museum’s newest exhibit, The Stories We Wear. When you sign up for the series, you’ll get a link with connection directions the day of each scheduled event. Come to one or come to all – this is a no pressure, supportive, teacher love zone!

phennd.org

Comments / 0

Related
Taunton Gazette

Taunton's Old Colony History Museum announces free fall lecture series

TAUNTON — The Old Colony History Museum has announced the return of its fall lecture series. The series will consist of four free lectures. Themed to complement the museum's outdoor garden exhibit, the series will be exploring topics ranging from the history of plants and the challenges facing our pollinators to what to do with all the things we grow in our home gardens.
TAUNTON, MA
phennd.org

Teacher Professional Development: Preview of NEW Virtual Passport Day Series, Penn Museum – Sep 18

Are you thinking about ways to plan fun virtual adventures for your learners this year? Let the Penn Museum do the planning with our 2021-2022 Virtual Passport Days Series! Each Virtual Passport theme day includes two 45-minute live virtual sessions, access to a digital classroom with resources to extend learning, and a stamped Virtual Passport worksheet to track your virtual travels throughout the year!
EDUCATION
pasadenanow.com

Enjoy A Festive Fall At Kidspace Museum

Starting September 17, Kidspace Children’s Museum is offering a flurry of fall programs for families. “We’re excited to finally begin to open our indoor galleries for families,” said Chief Executive Officer Lisa Clements. “We are celebrating with special exhibits and programs that are new to Kidspace, alongside beloved features such as the Ant Tunnel and the Dino Dig area.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
carriagetownenews.com

Museum to host Free Admission Days for Teachers

WOLFEBORO — On Sun., September 19, the Wright Museum will offer free admission to New Hampshire teachers, an opportunity made possible by Meredith Village Savings Bank (MVSB). “We initially conceived this opportunity for just history teachers, but we realized that teachers from a variety of subjects may want to bring...
WOLFEBORO, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Local Events#Long Day#The Penn Museum
So Md News.com

Baltimore Museum of Art announces new fall exhibits

BALTIMORE, MD — The Baltimore Museum of Art recently announced a new slate of fall exhibitions opening in October and November 2021. New exhibitions will include: Thaddeus Mosley: Forest, opening Oct. 17, is a focus exhibition of monumental abstract wood sculptures by the Pittsburgh-based artist; On Certainty: Gifts from the Collection of Suzanne F. Cohen, opening Nov. 14, celebrates the late BMA Trustee’s commitment to art and access through the presentation of some of the most significant works she donated to the museum; and How Do We Know the World?, also opening Nov. 14, is a major conceptual reinstallation of the BMA’s contemporary wing that features nearly 100 works in a variety of media presented over the course of two years.
BALTIMORE, MD
Times-Herald

New mural at Penn Brad Oil Museum celebrates oil history

BRADFORD, Pa. — With the 150th anniversary of the discovery of oil in the Bradford Field coming up, and the 50th anniversary of the Penn Brad Oil Museum, two local artists found this an ideal time to bring history to life in art form at the museum. Isabelle Champlin and...
BRADFORD, PA
Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

How to attend Claremont Museum of Art’s outdoor Fall Gala

The Claremont Museum of Art’s Fall Gala will be held 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18 on the Claremont Depot lawn. This year’s theme, “Imagine,” celebrates the completion of two new galleries in the historic Claremont Depot. Highlight of the event will be the dedication of the museum’s atrium in honor of...
CLAREMONT, CA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Raleigh teacher becomes N.C. museum's first artist-in-residence

RALEIGH, N.C. — Carolyn Colquitt has always had a love for music. “I got my first piano when I was 2 or 3, I started lessons when I was 4, and have been in love with it ever since,” said Colquitt. What You Need To Know. Carolyn Colquitt is the...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
Petoskey News-Review

Little Traverse Historical Museum announces fall hours

PETOSKEY — The Little Traverse Historical Museum will be closing for the season on Oct. 2, 2021. The museum’s fall hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Museum admission is $3 for adults. Members and children are always free. The Little Traverse Historical Society will be offering...
PETOSKEY, MI
inquirer.com

Must-see museum exhibits in Philly this fall

With considerable caution, Philadelphia’s museums are seeking to draw in visitors following nearly two years — and counting — of pandemic-related shutdowns and disruptions. Yet the pandemic itself does not emerge as a major focus of exhibitions. Water does, as several museums take its social and cultural measure in exhibits...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lcnme.com

Boothbay Railway Village Museum Announces Fall Events

The Boothbay Railway Village Museum will partner with several nonprofit organizations this fall to offer a collection of festive events with COVID-19 safety protocols as top priority. “Fall is the best time of year on the coast of Maine, and we wanted to continue long standing traditions and celebrate with...
BOOTHBAY, ME
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Worcester Art Museum Fall Youth Classes

The Worcester Art Museum Studio Art Program has a long history of introducing children of all ages to the world of art. Young students explore the Museum, try new materials, and benefit from working with professional artists and educators. As they build their skills, they gain a sense of confidence and a deeper appreciation for art. All youth, not just those with perceived talent, benefit from our programs.
WORCESTER, MA
panthernow.com

FIU’s Jewish Museum of Florida Strong Fall Lineup

FIU’s Jewish Museum of Florida is hosting a set of exhibitions starting this fall featuring Barbra Streisand’s tribute “Hello Gorgeous,” a career retrospective on the work of pop-art artist Martin Kreloff, and a compilation of menorahs from the personal collection of Rabbi Howard Berman, entitled “Festival of Lights.”. Executive Director...
FLORIDA STATE
cowboysindians.com

The Booth Museum Celebrates Nature This Fall

The Booth Western Art Museum showcases the work of renowned artist Tucker Smith among other Western notables. The Booth Western Art Museum, in Cartersville, Georgia, will be celebrating nature in a big way this fall! In fact, that is the title of an exhibition showcasing the work of Wyoming artist Tucker Smith. However, that description also applies to exhibitions featuring the art of fellow Wyoming artist Michael Poulsen, Texas-based photographer Graham Hobart, and Nancy Dunlop Cawdrey of Montana.
MUSEUMS
coastalbreezenews.com

Museum Talk and Lunch

"Just Friends" met at the Yacht Club in September for a lovely luncheon. We enjoyed a presentation by Pat Rutledge, the chief executive officer of the Marco Island Historical Society. This group is responsible for the creation of our award-winning Marco Island Historical Museum. The goal was to preserve the history of Marco and pass it on to future generations. Our gem of a museum has been recognized as a 2021 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award winner and named among the top 10 percent of attractions worldwide! Rotating exhibits and the gift shop provides reasons to visit often! Five lucky attendees won a copy of Austin Bell's new book, "The Nine Lives of Florida's Famous Key Marco Cat."
MARCO ISLAND, FL
The Staten Island Advance

S. I. Children’s Museum is offering three series of engaging enrollment programs for tykes, ages 2 through 8

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Attention parents of young tykes: The Staten Island Children’s Museum is offering three series of engaging enrollment programs for children ages 2 through 8. The Museum will continue to offer the popular after-school Outdoor Explorers program for children 4 through 8. Held primarily outside, this program...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
austintexas.gov

Artist Talk: The Small Black Museum Residency Exhibition

In-person Artist Talk for The Small Black Museum Residency Exhibition on Saturday, October 2 from 1 – 3 p.m. The George Washington Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center will host an in-person artist talk for The Small Black Museum Residency Exhibition on Saturday, October 2 from 1 – 3 p.m. Featured artists from the inaugural residency cohort includes: Temitope Olujobi, Hypatia Sorunke, and Adrian Armstrong.
VISUAL ART
Leader-Telegram

Construction on children's museum to begin this fall

EAU CLAIRE — Groundbreaking on the new Children’s Museum of Eau Claire will begin on Oct. 1. The 26,000-square-foot, $12.6 million facility is expected to open to area children in late November 2022, museum officials said Thursday. “This is an exciting time for us. This is needed in the Chippewa...
EAU CLAIRE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy