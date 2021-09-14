Penn Museum’s Teacher Talk Series: Fall 2021 – Sep 23
Relax, have a drink, and learn within a supportive community of educators! The Teacher Talk Series is designed to help you de-stress and relax after a long day of virtual teaching and/or homeschooling. On select Thursdays (specific dates below), we will explore different concepts related to the Penn Museum’s newest exhibit, The Stories We Wear. When you sign up for the series, you’ll get a link with connection directions the day of each scheduled event. Come to one or come to all – this is a no pressure, supportive, teacher love zone!phennd.org
