Join the new edition of Climate Detectives school project and make a difference in protecting our planet’s environment!. In the Climate Detectives school project, teams of students aged 8 to 15 years old are challenged to investigate a local climate problem using real satellite images, historical climate data, or even their own measurements and then propose a way to monitor, reduce, or mitigate the problem they investigated. In the end, students share their results, and they can see what other teams have done across the Climate Detectives community.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO