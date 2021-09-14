CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State loses all-ACC LB Wilson, Fagan for year to injuries

restorationnewsmedia.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina State’s defense has taken a major hit by losing all-Atlantic Coast Conference linebac... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.

chatsports.com

Bad news for NC State

Bad news for the NC State football team. The Wolfpack suffered a couple of big blows on Monday when it was announced that two starters — redshirt sophomore linebacker Payton Wilson and Florida State transfer safety Cyrus Fagan — will both undergo surgery and miss the rest of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
dukebasketballreport.com

Bad Years For ACC Offenses

With its athleticism, depth and defense, Florida State has emerged as a consistent league and national power under Leonard Hamilton. Yet, since winning its only ACC Tournament in 2012, FSU has only recently become a dominating offensive force. Fifth in ACC scoring offense in 2012 with 69.8 points per game,...
FLORIDA STATE
Sun Journal

N.C. State LB Payton Wilson will not return in the second half after sustaining injury against Mississippi State

STARKVILLE — N.C. State's Payton Wilson left the game with 4:21 left in the second quarter after suffering an apparent left shoulder injury. Wilson, who had three tackle including a sack against Mississippi State in the first half, walked off the field on his own power but was taken to the locker room shortly after to receive X-rays.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
247Sports

NC State Safety Cyrus Fagan out for 2021 season

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State will be without Cyrus Fagan, one of its top reserve safeties, for the remainder of the season. Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren revealed on Monday afternoon Fagan suffered a season-ending injury in Saturday's loss to Mississippi State. Fagan left during the fourth quarter and headed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Rock Hill Herald

Clemson’s kickoff time set for ACC game against NC State

The ACC announced Clemson will play NC State at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The game will be played on ABC or ESPN. The TV designation will be set after this week’s games. For Clemson, it will be the squad’s first true road contest, despite playing...
RALEIGH, NC
KIDO Talk Radio

Two Mountain West Teams That Look To Move East

Will the Mountain West Conference survive the new round of conference realignment? Several published reports indicate that two Mountain West teams are considering bolting for possible greener pastures. We know what you're thinking; it's the usual suspects of Boise State and San Diego State? To quote the great Lee Corso, "not so fast, my friend."
BOISE, ID

