Biden warns California voters: Donald Trump is on the ballot in recall election

By Jeff Mordock
Washington Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden on Monday urged California voters to keep Gov. Gavin Newsom in the state’s recall election by warning that his chief opponent will enact former President Trump’s conservative agenda in the liberal state. Speaking at a Newsom campaign rally in Long Beach on the evening before Tuesday’s recall vote,...

Comments / 60

Guest
8d ago

siria, I think you are talking about the DEMOCRATS, because your SO CALLED PRESIDENT sure isn't playing with a full deck, and the DEMOCRATS ARE THE ONES THAT ARE DANGEROUS TO OUR SOCIETY!

Reply(2)
25
boostedgt
8d ago

they already said the only way he wouldn't be recalled is if Trump was on the ballot. well they certainly tried to do it. it's amazing how obsessed liberals are with this man. fear

Reply(1)
7
Recall Newsom
9d ago

Vote YES to RECALL and YES for LARRY ELDER for governor to build California back better 🤣😷👍🏾

Reply(2)
17
