Adam Schefter defies all logic to back up Matt Nagy for benching Justin Fields (Video)
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter defended Chicago Bear’s head coach Matt Nagy to not start rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears began their 2021 season with a rather demoralizing 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Andy Dalton started the season-opener for the Bears, and head coach Matt Nagy did sprinkle in rookie first-round signal caller Justin Fields for a couple of plays. During and following the game, Bears fans called for Nagy to bench Dalton in favor of Fields.fansided.com
Comments / 2