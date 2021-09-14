CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Adam Schefter defies all logic to back up Matt Nagy for benching Justin Fields (Video)

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter defended Chicago Bear’s head coach Matt Nagy to not start rookie quarterback Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears began their 2021 season with a rather demoralizing 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Quarterback Andy Dalton started the season-opener for the Bears, and head coach Matt Nagy did sprinkle in rookie first-round signal caller Justin Fields for a couple of plays. During and following the game, Bears fans called for Nagy to bench Dalton in favor of Fields.

fansided.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Chicago Bears GM Sends Clear Message About Andy Dalton

Earlier this offseason, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made it clear that veteran quarterback Andy Dalton would be the team’s starter heading into the 2021 season. Nagy kept singing that tune even when rookie quarterback Justin Fields looked like he had what it took to be an NFL starter. Despite flashing during the preseason, Fields still seems destined for a backup role.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Adam Schefter
CBS Sports

Bears' Justin Fields reacts to first NFL touchdown, Matt Nagy unrepentant about QB game plan

Andy Dalton did himself no favors in Week 1, nor did head coach Matt Nagy. The prevailing headline all summer for the Chicago Bears was if they'd truly hold to their pre-draft promise of naming and keeping Dalton as starting quarterback for 2021 -- after signing him to a one-year deal worth up to $13 million in free agency -- having later made a move in the 2021 NFL Draft to secure Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields with the 11th-overall pick. Dalton was exceedingly pedestrian in the loss on Sunday night to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams, but is already shaking it off publicly.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields saga likely to get Matt Nagy fired

Since drafting rookie quarterback Justin Fields back in April, the Chicago Bears have been stuck following an imperfect plan that has many holes to it. That plan is being drawn out by none other than head coach Matt Nagy, who insists that Fields sit until “he’s ready.”. For right now,...
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Does Matt Nagy have a problem holding players accountable? Is there anything the defense did well in Week 1? Will Justin Fields get a full series soon?

After a season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears fans what to know who is being held accountable for the 34-14 defeat, the performance of the defense and if quarterback Justin Fields will get more playing time in the Week 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Brad Biggs answers all of these questions — and more — in his latest mailbag. Does Matt Nagy have a problem with ...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Justin Fields and Matt Nagy throwing deep balls at Bears practice

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football, where they’ll be looking to upset the heavily-favored Rams. Despite an impressive training camp and preseason, it won’t be rookie quarterback Justin Fields who lines up under center for the Bears. It’ll be veteran Andy Dalton, who Matt Nagy promised the starting job back when Dalton signed with Chicago in free agency.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn Nfl#Chicago Bear#The Los Angeles Rams#Las Vegas Raiders#The Detroit Lions
letsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Nagy Makes Big Announcement Regarding Justin Fields.

The Chicago Bears are down to their final preseason game this Saturday. The Bears will head to Tennessee to take on the Titans and head coach Matt Nagy just made a pretty significant announcement. Nagy confirmed to reporters that rookie Justin Fields will get the start against the Titans. However...
NFL
Sporting News

Bears' Matt Nagy explains usage of Justin Fields: 'He's certainly a weapon'

The Bears have long maintained that they're committed to starting Andy Dalton while Justin Fields develops on the sideline. However, the team still has a plan to use the rookie quarterback, and fans got a glimpse of that on Sunday night. Fields played sparingly in the Bears' 34-14 loss to...
NFL
The Spun

Andy Dalton Reveals His Mindset With Justin Fields

Heading into the first weekend of the NFL season, Bears QB1 Andy Dalton has first-round pick Justin Fields and the city of Chicago breathing down his neck. With the vast majority of the Bears’ fanbase ready to turn the reigns over to Fields, every little mistake by the veteran quarterback will be met with heavy scrutiny.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Will Justin Fields start for Bears in Week 2? Matt Nagy explains QB plans moving forward

Justin Fields didn't just take the field on "Sunday Night Football" in his NFL debut. The first-round rookie was also the only Bears quarterback to score a touchdown against the Rams, capping Chicago's longest drive of the evening with a read-option run. Now, the question is: What happens next? Andy Dalton was serviceable but unspectacular in the Bears' 20-point loss to Los Angeles, so is it possible Fields will get the call in Week 2? Could coach Matt Nagy actually turn the keys over to the first-year signal-caller for Chicago's home opener against the Bengals?
NFL
audacy.com

What to make of Adam Schefter's report about the 49ers and Mac Jones

We knew the Patriots played the NFL Draft perfectly back in April, when they stayed at No. 15 and got Mac Jones — despite the 49ers and Bears surrendering first-round assets to trade up for quarterbacks. But now, we have even more proof. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday the 49ers...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Adam Schefter’s 49ers News

No NFL franchise has been hit harder by injuries over the past year-plus than the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers, who made the Super Bowl in the 2019 season, have been crushed by injuries ever since. San Francisco dealt with several crushing injuries in 2020 and the bad injury luck hasn’t stopped in 2021. Running back Raheem Mostert is already out for the year.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

149K+
Followers
340K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy