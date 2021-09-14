CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hospital systems dealing with limited beds and staffing shortages during COVID surge

Dr. Brian Kaminski says 'Not only are our emergency rooms very busy, but our inpatient visits are very busy too.'

EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TiffinOhio.net

At my hospital, over 95% of COVID-19 patients share one thing in common: They’re unvaccinated

As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I’ve lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They’re unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

If Covid vaccine refusers are turned away at hospitals and doctor offices, is that ethical?

Dr. Jason Valentine, a family medicine physician at the Diagnostic and Medical Clinic Infirmary Health in Mobile, Alabama, informed his patients this month that, effective Oct. 1, he would no longer treat those who hadn’t been vaccinated against Covid-19. Around the same time, a leaked memo indicated that the North Texas Mass Critical Care Guideline Task Force was considering whether to take Covid vaccination status into account in deciding who gets ICU beds when more of them are needed than are available.
MOBILE, AL
beckershospitalreview.com

Risk of nurses leaving too high to mandate vaccine, says Ballad Health CEO

Many healthcare workers are vaccinated against COVID-19, but others are refusing to do so as part of their employers' requirements. As a result, hospitals and health systems have lost employees, and one healthcare executive said a mandate could cost his 21-hospital system too many nurses. "We have about 6,000 nurses...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cannonbeachgazette.com

Area hospitals and clinics respond to staffing shortages

Like other healthcare facilities across the country, area hospitals and clinics are experiencing staffing shortages. In response to this situation, Providence Seaside Hospital has instituted a bonus program and Columbia Memorial Hospital is providing the “most competitive salaries” and “exceptional benefits package,” the hospital spokespeople said. “Retaining and growing our...
SEASIDE, OR
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Some rural hospitals in West Virginia hit bed capacity as covid surges

CHARLESTON — Some hospitals in rural parts of West Virginia have reached their critical bed capacities as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to surge statewide, health officials said Wednesday. Health officials are pleading with the public to avoid unnecessary emergency room visits to allow hospitals to focus their resources on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KHQ Right Now

Gov. Inslee requests federal staffing resources as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee is requesting federal assistance to support Washington's health care system in response to COVID-19 hospitalizations. Inslee sent a letter to Federal COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients requesting additional staffing resources. Here's what he wrote in part:. "In Washington State, our hospitals are currently at...
OLYMPIA, WA
fox10phoenix.com

Double trouble: Arizona hospital officials dealing with COVID-19 and RSV surges

PHOENIX - While hospitals and ICUs are still filling up with COVID-19 patients across the Valley, hospital officials say they are also seeing a surge in a different virus. "RSV hospitalization and emergency rooms visits have increased over the past three weeks, with a significant increase over the last four days," said Banner Health's Chief Clinical Officer, Dr. Marjorie Bessel.
ARIZONA STATE
alaskapublic.org

Fairbanks hospital faces persistent staffing shortages, higher turnover

Like health care facilities across the state and nation, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, Tanana Valley Health Clinic and the Denali Center long-term care facility are short staffed as the COVID-19 case surge continues. “We currently, as an organization, have about 200 openings across the system,” said Nicole Welch, chief human resources...
FAIRBANKS, AK
