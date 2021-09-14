CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Taco Bell Is Now Testing a 30-Day Taco Subscription Service

Looking to deliver "the subscription service consumers have been craving for," Taco Bell is now testing a 30-day taco subscription service. Dubbed the "Taco Lover's Pass," the service gives users one taco a day for a month, exclusively through the Taco Bell app. The pass can be simply added via the "Online Exclusives" section of the Taco Bell app menu and completed through the regular checkout process. Tacos included in the subscription service include the Crunchy Taco, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Crunchy Supreme Taco, Soft Supreme Taco, Doritos Locos Tacos and the Doritos Locos Tacos Supreme. Priced between $5 and $10 USD depending on user location, the Taco Lover's Pass is currently being tested in Tucson, Arizona, for a limited time only.

