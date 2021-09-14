Special Weather Statement issued for Western Crook by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 18:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-13 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Western Crook A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Crook County through 1015 PM MDT At 947 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles northeast of Rozet, or 22 miles northeast of Gillette, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Carlile and Keyhole Reservoir around 1005 PM MDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Pine Haven. This includes Interstate 90 in Wyoming between Mile Markers 162 and 165. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH