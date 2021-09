From customer base to chipset stock, Huawei is on a spree of losing all of them. The controversy is giving Huawei a tough time, as it has almost run out of its 5G chipsets after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Kirin chipsets from TSMC. This has not only halted Huawei’s progress in the 5G smartphone domain, but may also make future expansion hard for the tech giant. Huawei is on a hunt to bring onboard new players and if rumors are anything to go by, Huawei would re-launch smartphones with 5G this time.

