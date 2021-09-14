CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chino Valley, AZ

Event at Insurgent Brewing Company (Chino Valley) in celebration of area businesses and the Yavapai College SBDC Small Business Makeover Program

By Tim Diesch
prescottenews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a Makeover of a Lifetime winning business, Insurgent Brewing Company invites you for an evening of celebration, live music, tasty food, and local brews. Join your community and the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Insurgent Brewing Company’s Chino Valley location to celebrate their ongoing success and progress as a proud Makeover winner.

prescottenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Business
City
Chino Valley, AZ
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chino#Makeover#The Yavapai College Sbdc#Business Bootcamp#Sbdc Analyst#Suite D#The Insurgent Crew#The Sbm Program#Yavapai Broadcasting
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy