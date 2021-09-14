Event at Insurgent Brewing Company (Chino Valley) in celebration of area businesses and the Yavapai College SBDC Small Business Makeover Program
As a Makeover of a Lifetime winning business, Insurgent Brewing Company invites you for an evening of celebration, live music, tasty food, and local brews. Join your community and the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Insurgent Brewing Company’s Chino Valley location to celebrate their ongoing success and progress as a proud Makeover winner.prescottenews.com
