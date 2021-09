The Viroqua Chamber Main Street Board of Directors announce the hiring of Chris Clemens as the new executive director. Clemens was hired by the board in August and began his full-time duties as the executive director on Sept. 1. “I’m excited about working with the Viroqua Chamber Main Street Board and on behalf of our members. Viroqua is a dynamic community and by fostering an environment that is responsive to the needs of all of our members we will be able to achieve great things as an organization and business community.”

VIROQUA, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO