Special Weather Statement issued for Carver, Le Sueur, Scott, Sibley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-13 22:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-13 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Carver; Le Sueur; Scott; Sibley Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Le Sueur, eastern Sibley, western Scott and Carver Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1050 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Glencoe to near Green Isle to near Kasota. Movement was northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Belle Plaine and Norwood Young America around 1100 PM CDT. Waconia, Jordan, Mayer and Cologne around 1105 PM CDT. Carver and Le Center around 1110 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Shakopee, Chaska, Chanhassen, Victoria and Minnetrista. This includes U.S. Highway 169 between mile markers 79 and 84. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH