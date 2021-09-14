NZDUSD Treads Water Ahead Of Thursdays Q2 GDP Data Release
Yesterday NZ PM Jacinda Arden announced Auckland would stay in lockdown for another week in line with the NZ government’s strategy of pursuing zero new cases. Encouragingly the pace of vaccination in NZ has increased. 66% of the population have now received their first dose, and 33% of the population are double jabbed. These numbers should continue to increase after the NZ government secured 500k of Pfizer doses from Denmark and 275k from Spain.www.actionforex.com
