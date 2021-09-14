CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NZDUSD Treads Water Ahead Of Thursdays Q2 GDP Data Release

 9 days ago

Yesterday NZ PM Jacinda Arden announced Auckland would stay in lockdown for another week in line with the NZ government's strategy of pursuing zero new cases. Encouragingly the pace of vaccination in NZ has increased. 66% of the population have now received their first dose, and 33% of the population are double jabbed. These numbers should continue to increase after the NZ government secured 500k of Pfizer doses from Denmark and 275k from Spain.

NZ Q2 GDP Data Smashes Expectations and Boosts NZDUSD

Growth was driven by a 2.8% q/q rise in the services industry, which makes up about two-thirds of the NZ economy, aided by primary industries including agricultural that increased by +5% q/q and goods production +1.3%q/q. The data confirms the booming state of the economy before the current Level 4...
NZD/USD stays calm above 0.7100 ahead of New Zealand GDP data

NZD/USD looks to close modestly higher on Wednesday. New Zealand economy is expected to grow at an annual rate of 16.3% in Q2. US Dollar Index stays near 92.50 ahead of US Retail Sales data. After dropping to 0.7074 earlier in the day, the NZD/USD pair reversed its direction and...
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Trades Cautiously Ahead of Q2 GDP Data

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, Q2 GDP, Covid, RBA – Talking Points. New Zealand Dollar in focus ahead of Q2 GDP growth data. RBA Governor Philip Lowe set to speak on economy today. NZD/USD trades at 200-day SMA within a Bull Pennant. Tuesday's Asia-Pacific Forecast. The risk-sensitive New Zealand Dollar is...
Tension Ahead Of US Inflation Data

Stocks are treading water early on Tuesday as we await key US inflation data ahead of the open on Wall Street. This isn't the most exciting week as far as major event risk is concerned but the proximity to the Fed meeting next week combined with a few select US data releases is creating some tension in the markets. We may see a lot more of this fence-sitting behaviour over the next week as traders await more taper clues from the central bank.
NZ dollar on unsteady ground ahead of GDP

The New Zealand dollar moved higher earlier in the day but has since surrendered these gains. NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.7114 down 0.06% on the day. New Zealand releases GDP for the second quarter on Wednesday, and the kiwi could have a banner day. The consensus stands at a whopping 16.3% gain (YoY). Granted, the consensus is significantly inflated since it is in comparison with Q2 of 2020, when Covid-19 was at its height. Still, a double-digit gain would point to strong economic activity and investors would likely give a thumbs-up to the New Zealand dollar. The New Zealand dollar has barreled higher, with gains of 1.1o% in August and 0.97% in September. The RBNZ has been forced to delay plans to hike interest rates, but a strong GDP report is sure to fuel speculation of a rate hike in the coming months. There's little doubt that RBNZ policymakers are itching to raise rates – after the August policy meeting, Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby stated that "a 50 basis point move was definitely on the table".
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1800 with eyes on US Inflation

EUR/USD fades bounce off monthly low, eases from intraday high of late. Risk appetite turns cautious ahead of the key US CPI for August. Chatters surrounding Fed's tapering, geopolitics and virus entertain intraday traders. Bears remain hopeful but risk catalysts and the pre-Fed caution may challenge the downside. EUR/USD aptly...
The Week Ahead in FX (Sept. 13-17): Watch Out for Inflation Data & NZ Q2 GDP

U.S. CPI (Sept. 14, 12:30 pm GMT) – With more Fed officials buzzing about tapering soon, dollar traders would likely be on the lookout for more clues from inflation reports. The headline CPI is expected to have dropped from 0.5% to 0.4% in August and the core CPI is projected to have held steady at 0.3%.
Economy
Country
Australia
Aussie Struggles ahead of Key Jobs Data

The Aussie dollar was weakest in the G10 last week, down -1.4%. This seems consistent with 4 straight days of declines in global equities, but Australia's local news also continues to weigh. A busy calendar in the week ahead includes Australia's August labour force survey and US August CPI. Aussie...
Weekly Outlook: US, UK, And CA CPIs; NZ GDP And AU Jobs Data

Following the RBA, the BoC and the ECB decisions last week, we don't have any central banks on the agenda for this week. However, we do get several important data, which could shape market expectations around central bank policies. We get inflation data for August from the US, the UK, and Canada, as well as New Zealand's GDP for Q2 and Australia's employment report for August. On Monday, there are no major events or releases on the schedule.
NZD/USD to Threaten Monthly Opening Range Ahead of NZ GDP Report

NZD/USD appears to be on track to test the monthly high (0.7170) as it trades back above the 200-Day SMA (0.7115), and the exchange rate may threaten the opening range for September ahead of New Zealand's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report as the economy is expected to grow at a record pace.
GBP/USD tests key resistance after UK GDP release

Global stocks bounced back today as investors reflected on the European Central Bank (ECB) decision. In Europe, the DAX, FTSE 100, and CAC 40 indices rose by more than 0.30%. At the same time, futures tied to US indices like Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, and S&P 500 also rose by more than 0.40%. These gains helped to offset most of the losses that happened this week. In its decision this week, the ECB decided to slow down the pace of asset purchases as the region rebounded. But in a statement, Christine Lagarde said that the bank was not tapering its purchases and was not considering hiking interest rates any time soon. Investors also cheered an upcoming meeting between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden as the two countries attempt to mend the relationship.
GBP/USD forecast ahead of the upcoming UK GDP data

The GBP/USD maintained its bullish trend on Thursday. Investors are waiting for the upcoming UK GDP data. The pair will likely rise to 1.3900, which is an important psychological level. The GBP/USD price rose sharply on Thursday as investors waited for the upcoming UK GDP data that are scheduled for...
Why The Dow Jones And The NZDUSD Appear Vulnerable

Last night the S&P500 and the Dow Jones closed lower for a third straight session, providing an initial indication that the negative seasonal tendencies of September may again be set to play out. The Dow Jones appears to be the most willing participant of the three key U.S. equity indices...
Markets Responded Positively to FOMC, Sterling Stays Soft ahead of BoE

Dollar initially dipped after FOMC overnight, but quickly found its footing. Overall market reaction was positive, but insufficient to alter the near term outlook. Sterling remains the worst performing one for the week while Swiss Franc is the strongest. Both will look into BoE and SNB policy decision today. Commodity currencies are on the softer side for now, while Yen is the firmer one.
FOMC, Manufacturing PMI lifts Aussie

The Australian dollar has extended its gains in the Thursday session. Currently, AUD/USD is trading at 0.7293, up 0.71% on the day. The Australian dollar is closely linked to risk, sentiment, and this connection sent the Aussie downwards earlier in the week but has since rebounded. The China Evergrande crisis sent shivers in the financial markets and weighed on the currency. However, investors' nerves have been soothed somewhat as Evergrande said on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement to settle interest payments on a domestic bond, sending company shares sharply higher.
New Zealand GDP Spikes 17.4% On Year In Q2

New Zealand's gross domestic product expanded 17.4 percent on year in the second quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 16.3 percent following the upwardly revised 2.9 percent gain in the previous quarter (originally 2.4 percent). On a seasonally adjusted quarterly...
UK PMI composite dropped to 54.1, heading towards a bout of stagflation

UK PMI Manufacturing dropped from 60.3 to 56.3 in September, below expectation of 59.0, a 7-month low. PMI Services dropped from 55.0 to 54.6, below expectation of 55.0, a 7-month low. PMI Composite dropped from 54.8 to 54.1, also a 7-month low. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit,...
Currency Markets Sharply Unchanged

Currency markets are steadfastly refusing to get drawn into the noise surrounding the US debt ceiling and the ongoing Evergrande saga, remaining laser-focused on tonight's FOMC meeting. The dollar index closed barely changed at 93.20 overnight, having probed the downside intraday. Some modest strength in Asia has seen the dollar index creep higher to 93.27.
