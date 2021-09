This webinar explores four “lenses” or conceptual frameworks for centering community engagement, equity, justice, and movement building in curriculum. The lenses: Naming the moment and our intervention; Paradoxes of education; Legacies and frames; Discomfort and resistance. Drawing on a range of fields of research, on personal experiences as scholar, dean, and now consultant for colleges and universities across the country, and particularly on lessons from social movements, the webinar speaks to both novices and veterans in anti-oppressive education by both affirming progressive interventions and troubling conventional wisdom. By the end of the session, participants will be able to define and illustrate four conceptual frameworks for centering community engagement, equity, justice and movement building in curriculum.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO