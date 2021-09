Science specialists covering those grade levels can also apply. The grant recipient will be recognized as the DNR Conservation Teacher of the Year. Teachers who apply must use Georgia’s native animals, plants and habitats as the context for covering Georgia Standards of Excellence. Although the grant emphasizes life science, cross-curricular teaching is highly encouraged. Preference will be given to teachers who demonstrate creativity in project design and take learning outside, as well as for projects that could not be funded otherwise. Teaching may take place in-person on school grounds or online.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO