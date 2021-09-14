CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Jimmy Fallon feels Met Gala signifies new hope after COVID

USA Today
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight Show host Jimmy Fallon walked the carpet at the Met Gala, an event he has attended "for probably almost 20 years now," and said "we're on our way back" about returning to normal after the coronavirus pandemic. (Sept. 13)

The Independent

Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman are still awkward after their near-dating miss

Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman revealed in 2015 that they had once nearly dated a decade earlier.Now, in 2021, they still can’t get through a full interview without awkward moments arising. Yesterday (21 September), Kidman appeared remotely on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her new show Nine Perfect Strangers.Fallon started the chat off by asking Kidman about her marriage to country star, Keith Urban, with the actor eventually revealing that she was currently in Las Vegas where he was performing.“Which is why I couldn’t be with you, because I chose him,” Kidman said, and then immediately...
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

These 5 Stars Modeled Their Met Gala Looks After Hollywood Icons

For those who were unaware, this year's Met Gala theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which meant the stars walked the red carpet wearing the looks that they thought best encapsulated “a modern vocabulary of American style.”. Of course, each star embraced the theme in various ways, whether...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Person
Jimmy Fallon
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Watch Gorillaz ft. AJ Tracey perform on Jimmy Fallon

Well, if you’re going to be on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, why not perform a song called “Jimmy Jimmy”?. Gorillaz just released the surprise EP Meanwhile and that particular track features British rapper AJ Tracey, who is also part of the virtual performance on the show. Check out...
MUSIC
#Met Gala#Covid#New Hope
KGO

Met Gala returns with star power after pandemic delay

NEW YORK -- Billie Eilish went full glam in a huge peach ball gown at the pandemic-delayed Met Gala on Monday night, while fellow host of the evening Amanda Gorman was breathtaking in cobalt blue custom Vera Wang with a diamond laurel wreath in her hair. Rihanna, ever the Met...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GoldDerby

‘Saturday Night Live’ October guest hosts for ‘SNL’ Season 47: Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis

NBC announced the first four guest hosts and musical guests for Season 47 of “Saturday Night Live” on Wednesday. Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis will each be making their first appearances on “SNL” as guest hosts. In addition to the traditional broadcast airing, the show will also livestream on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET; 8:30 p.m. PT. Wilson hosts the premiere on October 2 with musical guest Kacey Musgraves (second appearance). He recently had the new Disney+ series “Loki” and stars in the film “The French Dispatch” on October 22. Kardashian West hosts on October 9 with...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Late Night Hosts Unite to Spotlight Climate Change

Climate change took the spotlight across late night on Wednesday. Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah united across networks for “Climate Night,” focusing their programming on one of the most pressing global issues today. Despite the serious subject matter, this is late night — and as such, there were jokes. “I don’t want to die,” said Kimmel in a statement ahead of the event. “In the interest of recycling, please use whatever Jimmy Kimmel said,” Fallon quipped. “I’m thrilled to participate in Climate Night,” Bee shared. “But maybe we should move it up a few...
TV & VIDEOS
Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
Nicki Minaj Isn’t Going to the 2021 Met Gala After Testing Positive for COVID-19: ‘If I Get Vaccinated It Won’t [Be] for the Met’

Get well soon. Nicki Minaj took to social media to clear up speculation about why she won’t appear at the 2021 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, September 13. After a fan tweeted that Minaj, 38, “seems to be scared of covid” on Monday — and that’s why she hasn’t been attending events recently – the singer clarified that she was looking out for her son.
PUBLIC HEALTH
2021 Emmys Review: Cedric the Entertainer Can’t Save CBS From Itself, #EmmysSoWhite

With every awards show, there are a few inevitabilities. One is that a random presenter, winner, or sketch participant will be such a hit that viewers immediately ask, “Hey, why isn’t [insert person’s name here] hosting the Emmys?” This year, that scene-stealer was Conan O’Brien. From his raucous welcome for Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma, to his crestfallen response to John Oliver’s acceptance speech (props to Chrissy Shackelford for sharing her recently procured Emmy statue with her saddened tablemate), and how he randomly joined Stephen Colbert’s crew on-stage as the most enthusiastic non-winner of the night — Conan, as they say, was on.
TV SHOWS
Nicole Richie marks all clothes so daughter doesn't steal them

'Simple Life' star Nicole Richie marks all of her clothes with her name so her teenage daughter doesn't steal them. Nicole Richie marks all her clothes with her name so her daughter doesn't steal them. The 'Simple Life' star has revealed she puts her initial on all of her outfits...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

