Jimmy Fallon feels Met Gala signifies new hope after COVID

Climate change took the spotlight across late night on Wednesday.
Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, James Corden, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers and Trevor Noah united across networks for “Climate Night,” focusing their programming on one of the most pressing global issues today. Despite the serious subject matter, this is late night — and as such, there were jokes.
“I don’t want to die,” said Kimmel in a statement ahead of the event.
“In the interest of recycling, please use whatever Jimmy Kimmel said,” Fallon quipped.
“I’m thrilled to participate in Climate Night,” Bee shared. “But maybe we should move it up a few...
