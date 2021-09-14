PA SHARP: Recovery and Growth Grants – Oct 1
The Pennsylvania Humanities Council (PHC) is welcoming applications for PA SHARP, a $1.2 million humanities recovery and growth program. As part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, PHC and other state and regional humanities councils are distributing funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities’ SHARP (Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan) program. This legislation recognizes both the financial realities of the on-going pandemic recovery and the vital importance of the humanities to economic and civic life.phennd.org
