Elections

Chief of Organizing, Advocacy & Learning, CEEP

phennd.org
 9 days ago

Founded in 2008, Campus Election Engagement Project (Campus Elect) is a national nonpartisan 501 c 3 organization whose mission is to increase youth civic power and youth voting, giving emphasis to Black, Indigenous and Youth of Color. At this pivotal time, the landscape for young people understanding, and participating in, our democracy is changing so rapidly that they may never inherit the future we promised. Rigorous novel data collection and analysis are now driving our youth centric voting interventions, and determining what we are scaling. This data driven approach will have a greater impact on increasing young people’s voting and civic power.

phennd.org

AMA

National advocacy

As an association of engaged physicians who have trusted connections to millions of patients, the AMA is a leading voice that informs, guides and generates support for policies that advance meaningful initiatives—ones that address the concerns most relevant to all patients and physicians. The AMA's top advocacy issues for 2021.
HEALTH
phennd.org

Webinar: Democracy in Action: How Can We Encourage and Safeguard Voting? – Sep 30

This webinar will focus on how students can strengthen their leadership capacity and contribute to civic life by organizing, leading, and participating in nonpartisan, deliberative National Issues Forums about how to encourage and safeguard voting, a hallmark of our democracy. With an emphasis on practices for bringing people together to talk deliberately about what can be done to ensure that elections are fair, efficient, and secure, participants in the webinar will explore ways to talk productively about a range of perspectives and concerns about the issue and to set directions for moving forward—locally, regionally, and nationally.
ELECTIONS
phennd.org

Seeking Proposals: Compact22 Virtual Conference – Oct 25

Compact22, A Better Way Forward: Innovation with Equity at the Center is Campus Compact’s all-virtual 2022 national conference, March 29-31, 2022. It is the largest and most inclusive national conference focused on the role of higher education in building healthy communities and fostering a just and equal democracy. We’re now...
EDUCATION
phennd.org

Digital Inclusion: A National Perspective with NDIA – Oct 6

Hear from the National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA) about the federal Infrastructure Bill (as of now passed by the Senate but not the House) and its implications on digital inclusion work. We’ll also have the opportunity to discuss national and regional best practices in the field. This event is being...
POLITICS
#Ceep#Campus Elect
Woodlands Online& LLC

Join Us For The September Business Advocacy Council Meeting

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- An important part of Chamber membership is awareness and advocacy on matters of public policy that directly impact the business and nonprofit community. The Business Advocacy Council is the group responsible for monitoring government actions and debate at the local, county, state and federal levels. The Business Advocacy Council also reviews legislative action and when necessary, recommends action to the Chamber Board of Directors. Only the Board of Directors can decide whether the Chamber will take a formal position on issues of public policy.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
mauinow.com

Free Advocacy & Leadership Training for Maui County Residents

Maui County residents can learn to become advocates and leaders for their children and communities through a free program starting in October. The Parent Leadership Training Institute, organized by the nonprofit Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network, is open to anyone who cares about the well-being of children. Now in its sixth year in Hawaiʻi, PLTI teaches participants how to engage with the political system and get their voices heard.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
cisco.com

Celebrating excellence in advocacy and innovation

When my team and I began championing the role of advocacy within Cisco several years ago, our goal at the time was—and remains—to elevate the voices and enthusiasm of Cisco’s most loyal customers, partners, and brand evangelists to drive growth. Growth for Cisco, and growth for our customers’ and partners’ organisations.
MARKETING
perfumerflavorist.com

The Fragrance Science & Advocacy Council Joins IFRA

The International Fragrance Association (IFRA) has announced that the Fragrance Science & Advocacy Council (FSAC) has become the latest National Association member. The Fragrance Science & Advocacy Council (FSAC), launched in March 2021 by Firmenich, Givaudan, IFF and Symrise, is a new trade association dedicated to the strategic development of responsible science-based public policy in response to the fast-evolving legislative and regulatory landscape in North America.
SCIENCE
Smithsonian

Adventures in Advancement and Advocacy

This post was contributed by Martha Ball, who has served as the Advancement Intern during the Summer of 2021. Martha is currently pursuing her M.S. in Library and Information Science at Simmons University, where she is concentrating in Archives Management. Martha’s internship was part of the Smithsonian Libraries and Archives’ 50th Anniversary Internship program, with funding provided by the Secretary of the Smithsonian and the Smithsonian National Board.
EDUCATION
Oxford Eagle

CASA Encore supports local advocacy program

As the second week begins for the 2nd Annual CASA Encore event, participating sororities at the University of Mississippi have raised more than $86,000 for the court-appointed advocacy program. Ten Panhellenic sororities at the University of Mississippi are participating in the two-week event, which includes a blood drive, fundraising efforts...
CHARITIES
phennd.org

Webinar: Increasing Accessibility for Volunteers with Disabilities – Sep 22

GivePulse is committed to ensuring that volunteer and civic engagement opportunities are accessible to all. Join us on September 22 at 1pm CT for a webinar led by GivePulse’s Community and Accessibility Success Specialist, Jana Schroeder, to discuss practical steps for including people with disabilities in volunteer and service opportunities. Jana has extensive volunteer management, community engagement, and disability advocacy experience in higher education and the nonprofit sector. In this webinar, we cover topics such as:
CHARITIES
Nature.com

The need for political advocacy in astronomy

Astronomers are used to advocating for (financial) support for their future endeavours, but how should they go about lobbying for support for issues such as the climate emergency? Join forces with those experienced in effecting policy change. The astronomy community has begun to grapple with reducing the climate impact of...
SCIENCE
phennd.org

Youth, Veteran Employment Programs – Nov 1

Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation Welcomes Applications for Youth, Veteran Employment Programs. The Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation aims to support innovative projects that help youth with disabilities develop the leadership and employment skills they need to succeed. To that end, MEAF welcomes applications for grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per...
ADVOCACY
Hartselle Enquirer

Lunch, Learn to host police chief

The Hartselle Area Chamber of Commerce will host the quarterly Lunch & Learn Sept. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Venue. Chief Justin Barley of the Hartselle Police Department will be the guest speaker. Barley will talk about situational safety as it applies to the workplace. Networking...
HARTSELLE, AL
khqa.com

Advocacy Network for Children needs CASA volunteers

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Advocacy Network for Children is in desperate need of Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers. These volunteers help abused and neglected children in the court system, but right now there aren't enough of them. A large influx of cases recently made Court-Appointed Special Advocate, or CASA...
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
phennd.org

Frontline Service Providers as a Catalyst for Client Agency: Practical Strategy to Build Self-Advocacy Skills – Sep 23

The Right Question Institute (RQI) specializes in designing simple educational methods and tools to teach skills essential for self-advocacy, participation, and agency. RQI helps people working on the front lines of a range of systems build the ability of their clients to: a) ask better questions, and b) participate more effectively in decisions that affect their lives and the lives of their families. In this interactive webinar, participants will learn a practical method to: – Strengthen people’s’ sense of agency and voice as they navigate systems – Build people’s capacity to advocate for themselves and take action on their own behalf in all places where decisions are being made that affect them. Participants will examine the method through an active learning experience, discuss how to facilitate the method with the people they serve, and explore a specific tool they can integrate into their ongoing work.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Teton Valley News

Advocacy 101 courses equip volunteers to support survivors

While the Family Safety Network offers professional support for survivors of domestic violence, the staff advocates know that they’re only part of the social safety system a person needs to get through the repercussions of abuse. That’s why the nonprofit is hosting Advocacy 101, a training series that teaches community members how to identify violence and support survivors.
TETON, ID
Herald Ledger

Emergency relief endures with extension, legislature advocacy

The termination of pandemic unemployment insurance benefit programs took effect nationwide on Sept. 6. In response, more than 70 Kentucky organizations urged legislatures “to protect the health of Kentuckians, our workforce and our children’s education.”. Four unemployment programs expired as a result: Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic...
ECONOMY

