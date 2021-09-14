Chief of Organizing, Advocacy & Learning, CEEP

The Right Question Institute (RQI) specializes in designing simple educational methods and tools to teach skills essential for self-advocacy, participation, and agency. RQI helps people working on the front lines of a range of systems build the ability of their clients to: a) ask better questions, and b) participate more effectively in decisions that affect their lives and the lives of their families. In this interactive webinar, participants will learn a practical method to: – Strengthen people’s’ sense of agency and voice as they navigate systems – Build people’s capacity to advocate for themselves and take action on their own behalf in all places where decisions are being made that affect them. Participants will examine the method through an active learning experience, discuss how to facilitate the method with the people they serve, and explore a specific tool they can integrate into their ongoing work.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO