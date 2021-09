Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) announced the launch of a new Digital Services Grant (DSG) to help small brick-and-mortar businesses and nonprofits in Anne Arundel County do business in an increasingly digital economy. Funded with $500,000 in federal American Recovery Act funds designated by the Maryland Department of Commerce, the program will begin taking applications for up to $10,000 on Monday, September 20 at 9:00 a.m.

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 8 DAYS AGO