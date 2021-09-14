Pre-College Success Manager, TeenSHARP

TeenSHARP is a college access and leadership development nonprofit founded in 2009. We prepare Black, Latino, and low-income students to attend, thrive at, and graduate (with little or no debt) from America’s most selective colleges. This fall, our graduates are headed to schools such as: Princeton, UPenn, MIT, Macalester, Pomona, Howard University, University of Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, and many more. Six SHARPies are headed to Cornell University, in a year when the school accepted just 8.7 percent of record-high applicants. From humble, church-basement beginnings, TeenSHARP has emerged as a tremendous force in the Delaware Valley region (including Camden, N.J.; and Philadelphia) for empowering students to fulfill their potential, and go beyond their wildest dreams.