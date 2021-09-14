CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Pre-College Success Manager, TeenSHARP

phennd.org
 9 days ago

TeenSHARP is a college access and leadership development nonprofit founded in 2009. We prepare Black, Latino, and low-income students to attend, thrive at, and graduate (with little or no debt) from America’s most selective colleges. This fall, our graduates are headed to schools such as: Princeton, UPenn, MIT, Macalester, Pomona, Howard University, University of Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, and many more. Six SHARPies are headed to Cornell University, in a year when the school accepted just 8.7 percent of record-high applicants. From humble, church-basement beginnings, TeenSHARP has emerged as a tremendous force in the Delaware Valley region (including Camden, N.J.; and Philadelphia) for empowering students to fulfill their potential, and go beyond their wildest dreams.

phennd.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Top U.S. diplomat in Haiti resigns over 'inhumane' treatment of migrants

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Special Envoy for Haiti, Daniel Foote, has resigned over what he called the administration's "inhumane" treatment of Haitian migrants. "With deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes, I resign from my position as Special Envoy for Haiti, effective immediately," said Foote in his resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, obtained by NBC News.
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#Cornell University#University Of Notre Dame#Pre College Success#Latino#Princeton#Mit#Sharpies

Comments / 0

Community Policy