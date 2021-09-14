CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Market Morning Briefing: Aussie Holds Well Below 0.74

By Kshitij Consultancy Service
actionforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost equity indices are recovering after a sharp fall seen over the last few sessions. Dow and Dax have come up and can rise further towards 35000-35500 and 15800 respectively while Nikkei and Shangai are headed towards 30500 and 3800. Nifty and Sensex closed in the red yesterday but may rise today in line with strength seen in other equity indices globally.

www.actionforex.com

