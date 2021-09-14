Round 2 of the Neighborhood Equitable Recovery Fund – Oct 1

Is your nonprofit organization serving vulnerable Philadelphians during the COVID-19 pandemic? We may be able to assist you!. Nonprofit organizations have long played a critical role in maintaining the social safety net, but especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. To that end, the Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity (CEO) created the Neighborhood Equitable Recovery Fund, in partnership with Bread & Roses Community Fund, to support grassroots nonprofit organizations that serve communities of color and those with low incomes, which have been hardest hit by the pandemic. Grants of $15,000 will be made to 25 organizations that are selected.