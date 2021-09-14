CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round 2 of the Neighborhood Equitable Recovery Fund – Oct 1

 9 days ago

Is your nonprofit organization serving vulnerable Philadelphians during the COVID-19 pandemic? We may be able to assist you!. Nonprofit organizations have long played a critical role in maintaining the social safety net, but especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. To that end, the Office of Community Empowerment and Opportunity (CEO) created the Neighborhood Equitable Recovery Fund, in partnership with Bread & Roses Community Fund, to support grassroots nonprofit organizations that serve communities of color and those with low incomes, which have been hardest hit by the pandemic. Grants of $15,000 will be made to 25 organizations that are selected.

rismedia.com

How to Navigate the Emergency Rental Assistance Process

If you’re a renter or landlord trying to stay afloat amid the now-expired eviction moratorium as announced last week, there is still plenty of money left in the government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Roughly 90% of the ERAP funds are up for grabs to help housing providers and their...
wnin.org

Last Round of Crisis Funding Announced

The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region announced its final round of grants Thursday. After giving out more than $5.5 million to support area non-profit agencies dealing with the pandemic, the response fund is shutting down its regular disbursement process. The $1 million remaining in the fund...
COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund awards 20th round of grants

EVANSVILLE, Ind – The COVID-19 Crisis Response Fund of the Greater Evansville Region has awarded a twentieth round of allocations, granting $350,000 to 22 of the 34 nonprofit applicants. In total, the Response Fund has awarded 203 grants to 122 nonprofits, amounting to $5.6 million in relief, recovery, and restoration needs related to the pandemic.
houmatimes.com

Bayou Recovery Fund Announces $1 Million Gift for Hurricane Ida Relief

The Bayou Community Foundation (BCF) and the Mary and Al Danos Family Foundation today announced the family foundation’s gift of $1 million to the Bayou Recovery Fund for Hurricane Ida Relief to support critical relief, recovery and rebuilding services for residents of Lafourche and Terrebonne Parishes. A portion of that gift has been used immediately by BCF to distribute nearly 20,000 gallons of gasoline to south Lafourche and Terrebonne residents to fuel home generators and vehicles.
Impact Fund Offers Support for Litigation to Advance Social Justice – Oct 5

The Impact Fund provides grants to advance social justice in the areas of civil and human rights, environmental justice, and poverty law. To that end, grants of up to $50,000 will be awarded to nonprofit legal service providers, private attorneys, and/or small law firms seeking to advance justice in the areas of civil rights, human rights, anti-poverty, and environmental justice cases that affect a marginalized group. Grants typically range between $10,000 and $50,000 and are usually awarded for a particular case, but occasionally the fund will support a series of cases connected by a common strategy. Most grants are for class actions, but multi-plaintiff and environmental justice cases that aim to significantly affect a larger system are encouraged.
Arizona Daily Sun

Flagstaff to receive $13 million in American Rescue Plan recovery funds

The City of Flagstaff is set to receive $13,252,816 in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for State and Local Recovery Funds. The State and Local Recovery Funds is a subset of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and sets aside $350 million intended to support state and local governments.
PA SHARP: Recovery and Growth Grants – Oct 1

The Pennsylvania Humanities Council (PHC) is welcoming applications for PA SHARP, a $1.2 million humanities recovery and growth program. As part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, PHC and other state and regional humanities councils are distributing funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities’ SHARP (Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan) program. This legislation recognizes both the financial realities of the on-going pandemic recovery and the vital importance of the humanities to economic and civic life.
‘Energize the Environment’ Grant Program – Oct 30

Quadratec Invites Applications for ‘Energize the Environment’ Grant Program. Quadratec is inviting applications for its Energize the Environment Grant Program, which will award single grant of $3,500 to an individual or group currently working on a program or initiative designed to benefit the environment in their community. Examples of eligible...
WHYY

Camden County using $8M in federal recovery funds to help local nonprofits

Camden County is making $8 million available to nonprofits as part of COVID-19 recovery funding. County Commissioner Melinda Kane said that just as the federal money has been used to support private businesses, the COVID-19 Community Recovery Grant Program is going to support mission-driven institutions. “The funds were made available...
Volunteer with PMC Bail Watch – Sep 21

Interested in judicial reform? Volunteer with PMC (Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts) Bail Watch. Bail Watch is a program designed for community members to observe bail hearings and share their impressions of the process. These observations are used to advocate for improvements by sharing concerns with the courts and other criminal justice partners.
Webinar: Increasing Accessibility for Volunteers with Disabilities – Sep 22

GivePulse is committed to ensuring that volunteer and civic engagement opportunities are accessible to all. Join us on September 22 at 1pm CT for a webinar led by GivePulse’s Community and Accessibility Success Specialist, Jana Schroeder, to discuss practical steps for including people with disabilities in volunteer and service opportunities. Jana has extensive volunteer management, community engagement, and disability advocacy experience in higher education and the nonprofit sector. In this webinar, we cover topics such as:
Closing the Gender Wealth Gap Forum: Equity in Grantmaking – Sep 23

Despite increased efforts to advance equity by the philanthropic sector, statistics still show that there are funding practices that perpetuate harmful inequities. Nonprofits led by and serving marginalized communities remain chronically underfunded, and equitable grantmaking for those populations remains scarce. Statistics show that only 7% of philanthropic dollars goes towards...
Seeking Proposals: Compact22 Virtual Conference – Oct 25

Compact22, A Better Way Forward: Innovation with Equity at the Center is Campus Compact’s all-virtual 2022 national conference, March 29-31, 2022. It is the largest and most inclusive national conference focused on the role of higher education in building healthy communities and fostering a just and equal democracy. We’re now...
2022-2023 Pennsylvania AmeriCorps State Grants – Nov 2

Across the country, AmeriCorps engages more than 80,000 Americans in intensive service each year at nonprofits, schools, public agencies, and community and faith-based groups. AmeriCorps produces a triple bottom-line: for those who serve, those who are served, and for Pennsylvania’s communities. Grants are available for the operation of AmeriCorps programs...
krwc1360.com

DEED to Begin Accepting COVID Relief Grant Applications Monday, Sept. 20th

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development will begin accepting applications for the Main Street COVID Relief Grants Program this coming Monday, September 20th. This program was approved by the Minnesota State Legislature and signed by Gov. Tim Walz on June 30, 2021. A total of $64,200,000 is available...
Mesquite Local News

Council discusses how to spend fiscal recovery funds

The Mesquite City Council held a special meeting and work session on Tuesday, Sept. 7, to listen to a staff presentation regarding spending of $26 million earmarked toward fiscal recovery. The council voted 5-0 to accept the proposal. The fiscal recovery funds can be designated for four categories of eligible...
audacy.com

Greater Hill District Neighborhood Reinvestment Fund receives over $7.1 million

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio 100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) – The Greater Hill District Neighborhood Reinvestment Fund received over $7.1 million from the development partners on the Lower Hill development site to invest in development projects and other community needs in the Greater Hill District. “I am grateful that we are...

