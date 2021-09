The first week of the NFL regular season started with a bang and ended with a kaboom. But if you're the Baltimore Ravens, you're waking up on Tuesday morning picking shrapnel out of your helmet from a Monday night battle with the Las Vegas Raiders that left you battered and bruised, with the deepest of those wounds being self-inflicted. It was a fight that went past the wire and right into overtime, but that's certainly not how it began. Lamar Jackson and Co. jumped all over the Raiders with a 14-0 head start in the first half before seeing Derek Carr wake up to mount an impressive comeback in a 33-27 overtime win that many place squarely in the lap of Jackson.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO