Through the good days and the bad days, working with children always warms teacher Mary Kay Looney’s heart. “You hope you can make a difference in their lives somewhere,” she said. “And always try to make learning fun. That’s the key.” As the fifth grade teacher at Cochrane-Fountain City Elementary School begins her 25th year in the classroom, she is celebrating her recent win of $1,000 for classroom supplies. She plans to use the funds to grow students’ love of reading, and she gave half the money to several new teachers to set up their classrooms.

EDUCATION ・ 12 DAYS AGO