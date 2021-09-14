CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Administrative Assistant, Center for Civic Engagement & Social Impact, WCU – Sep 23

phennd.org
 9 days ago

Join a vibrant campus community whose excellence is reflected in its diversity and student success. West Chester University, a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, seeks to hire an Administrative Assistant 1 for the Center for Civic Engagement & Social Impact. This is a full-time position within the Division of Student Affairs, awarded as one of the “Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs” by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education for the second year in a row.

phennd.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Top U.S. diplomat in Haiti resigns over 'inhumane' treatment of migrants

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Special Envoy for Haiti, Daniel Foote, has resigned over what he called the administration's "inhumane" treatment of Haitian migrants. "With deep disappointment and apologies to those seeking crucial changes, I resign from my position as Special Envoy for Haiti, effective immediately," said Foote in his resignation letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday, obtained by NBC News.
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
West Chester, PA
Education
City
West Chester, PA
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civic Engagement#Homelessness#Community Service#Administrative Assistant#West Chester University#Wcu Resource Pantry#The Resource Pantry

Comments / 0

Community Policy