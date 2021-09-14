Administrative Assistant, Center for Civic Engagement & Social Impact, WCU – Sep 23
Join a vibrant campus community whose excellence is reflected in its diversity and student success. West Chester University, a member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education, seeks to hire an Administrative Assistant 1 for the Center for Civic Engagement & Social Impact. This is a full-time position within the Division of Student Affairs, awarded as one of the “Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs” by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education for the second year in a row.phennd.org
Comments / 0