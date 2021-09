The British pound initially rallied on Tuesday but gave back gains near the 1.37 level to form a bit of an inverted hammer. If we break down below the 1.36 handle, that could kick off a lot of selling, and it should be noted that we are sitting right on top of an uptrend line as well. Nonetheless, this is a market that I think continues to see a lot of noisy behavior, and perhaps something that you should pay attention to is the US Dollar Index at the same time.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO