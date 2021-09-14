CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders’ Daniel Carlson crushes tying 55-yard FG with :02 left vs Ravens

By Matthew Zemek
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lamar Jackson and Justin Tucker did their thing for the Baltimore Ravens, but they scored with just enough time left to give the Las Vegas Raiders a chance to respond. Daniel Carlson answered the bell with a 55-yard field goal with two seconds left in regulation, sending the Monday Night Football opener into overtime, tied at 27.

clutchpoints.com

