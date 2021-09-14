Raiders’ Daniel Carlson crushes tying 55-yard FG with :02 left vs Ravens

(Line: Raiders +4, O/U: 50) Relevant to this matchup, the Ravens have been consistently profitable for the betting community over the last three seasons. Charting against-the-spread (ATS) results since 2018, Baltimore has earned high ATS marks with its overall record (28-18-2, +$820 on a series of $110 straight bets), playing on the road (16-6-2, +$940), serving as the betting favorite (19-7-2, +$1130), and when facing an AFC opponent (23-12-1, +$980). For the same three-year period, the Ravens are 2-1 ATS when playing on Monday Night Football (+$90). One notable downside: Baltimore had a 0-1 ATS record last year (-$110) when favored by four or more points. The 2020 Ravens were an offensive juggernaut on two fronts, ranking first in team rushing (191.9 yards per game) and sixth in scoring offense (29.3 points per contest). The Baltimore defense was similarly stellar last season, posting top-10 finishes with scoring defense (second overall), passing yards allowed (sixth), total defense (seventh), and rushing yards allowed (ninth).

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO