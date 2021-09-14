Chief of Media, Marketing & Communications, CEEP

CHARLOTTE – Grace Communications is a philanthropic marketing firm founded by Emily Zimmermann, a friendly and compassionate woman with a big heart. Emily is the C.E.O. and has 12 years of experience as a leader in marketing, public relations, event planning, and business development. She formed Grace Communications to create a marketing firm where a core value was to give back to the community. She wants to make a difference in the world through marketing, and her passion is in helping small businesses and non-profits. In her former marketing career, Ms. Zimmermann was always searching for ways to give back to the community, including creating a successful anti-bullying campaign following a rash of school shootings. However, when the time came to go out on her own, she wanted to create a marketing company with heart, integrity, and grace, which led to Grace Communications.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO