Chief of Media, Marketing & Communications, CEEP
Founded in 2008, Campus Election Engagement Project (Campus Elect) is a national nonpartisan 501 c 3 organization whose mission is to increase youth civic power and youth voting, giving emphasis to Black, Indigenous and Youth of Color. At this pivotal time, the landscape for young people understanding, and participating in, our democracy is changing so rapidly that they may never inherit the future we promised. Rigorous novel data collection and analysis are now driving our youth centric voting interventions, and determining what we are scaling. This data driven approach will have a greater impact on increasing young people’s voting and civic power.phennd.org
