Inquirer LIVE: Future of Work – Sep 15
Tested with a public health emergency and economic tumult, Philadelphia has endured 18 months – and counting – of upheaval since authorities declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. In this special edition of Inquirer LIVE: Future of Work, Inquirer editor Ezequiel Minaya joins graduates from the West Philadelphia Skills Initiative and Per Scholas for insights on how to navigate through the current job market, plus workplace and industry trends of the future.phennd.org
