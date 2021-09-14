2021 PACIE Virtual Conference: Global Inclusivity, Justice, and Sustainability – From PA, In PA – Oct 11
The PA Council for International Education (PACIE) 2021 Conference is Virtual and will convene on October 11 with featured speakers followed by deliberate dialogue. Speakers include Giselle Fetterman, Ajay Nair, Melissa Lee, and Daniel and Melanie Foster. It promises to be an excellent community-building experience for everyone interested in a more just, inclusive, and sustainable commonwealth!phennd.org
Comments / 0