Charities

Projects to Defend Basic Freedoms – Oct 6

phennd.org
 9 days ago

Herb Block Foundation Invites LOIs for Projects to Defend Basic Freedoms. When Herb Block died in October 2001, he left $50 million with instructions to create a foundation to encourage the art of editorial cartooning and support charitable and educational programs that promote and support the causes he championed during his seventy-two years of cartooning. As such, the Herb Block Foundation is committed to defending basic freedoms, combating all forms of discrimination and prejudice, and improving the conditions of the poor and underprivileged.

phennd.org

phennd.org

Webinar: Democracy in Action: How Can We Encourage and Safeguard Voting? – Sep 30

This webinar will focus on how students can strengthen their leadership capacity and contribute to civic life by organizing, leading, and participating in nonpartisan, deliberative National Issues Forums about how to encourage and safeguard voting, a hallmark of our democracy. With an emphasis on practices for bringing people together to talk deliberately about what can be done to ensure that elections are fair, efficient, and secure, participants in the webinar will explore ways to talk productively about a range of perspectives and concerns about the issue and to set directions for moving forward—locally, regionally, and nationally.
ELECTIONS
phennd.org

‘Energize the Environment’ Grant Program – Oct 30

Quadratec Invites Applications for ‘Energize the Environment’ Grant Program. Quadratec is inviting applications for its Energize the Environment Grant Program, which will award single grant of $3,500 to an individual or group currently working on a program or initiative designed to benefit the environment in their community. Examples of eligible...
ENVIRONMENT
phennd.org

PA STEM Coalition Education Policy Memo

The Pennsylvania Statewide STEM Ecosystem (PSSE) is pleased to present this policy memo which is based on a stakeholder survey implemented in winter 2021. The survey collected data from 160 of stakeholders, comprised of a diverse sampling of professionals working as principals, teachers, formal and informal STEM educators, consultants, program managers, heads of professional development, school counselors, superintendents, assistant superintendents, and more. This memo is intended to help inform and guide the Biden/Harris administration as the administration designs and implements policies pertaining to STEM Education.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Cornell University

West, George defend academic freedom in Coors forum

Democracy and the search for truth require a willingness to challenge our most fundamental beliefs and accept criticism of them, a pair of prominent scholars argued during the fourth installment of Civil Discourse: The Peter ’69 and Marilyn ’69 Coors Conversation Series, hosted Sept. 9 by Cornell Law School. The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
northcentralpa.com

Keller: Biden's vaccine mandate 'infringes on the most basic freedoms'

Washington, D.C. -- The push to get more Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 and its subsequent variants has the Biden administration utilizing the full power of the White House in pushing more U.S. workers and employers to get vaccinated against the ongoing health crisis. U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (PA-12) said he...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
phennd.org

Youth, Veteran Employment Programs – Nov 1

Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation Welcomes Applications for Youth, Veteran Employment Programs. The Mitsubishi Electric America Foundation aims to support innovative projects that help youth with disabilities develop the leadership and employment skills they need to succeed. To that end, MEAF welcomes applications for grants ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per...
ADVOCACY
washingtoninformer.com

Prince George’s Groups Collaborate for Two-Year Project on ‘Freedom Stories’

A descendant of a family enslaved on a former White Marsh plantation in Prince George’s County described slavery in one word: theft. The comment came from Sandra Green Thomas, who’s mentioned in a book written by William G. Thomas III about families who trace their lineage to the Maryland jurisdiction now home to the state’s second-largest population.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
phennd.org

CivXNow Policy Summit – Sep 21-22

The need for high-quality civic education is urgent. On September 21-22, CivXNow, a coalition of over 170 partner organizations from diverse viewpoints focused on improving K-12 in and out-of-school civic education, is hosting a two-day virtual summit to encourage and support policy action. Please join us at the CivXNow Policy...
EDUCATION
yourpickenscounty.com

American freedom?

I’ve been thinking about freedom a lot lately. No, I’m not thinking about leaving my wife. What I’m thinking about is good-old, hard-core, patriotic American freedom, its limits and how those boundaries should be defined. This is, of course, a topic of debate because of the “freedom of choice” being...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
CoinTelegraph

eToro commits $1M to GoodDollar universal basic income project

Cryptocurrency investment platform eToro has committed $1 million to the GoodDollar universal basic income protocol, supporting the nonprofit’s effort to bridge the global wealth gap through DeFi and smart contract technology. The additional capital will aid GoodDollar in expanding its protocol and introducing more recipients to cryptocurrency, eToro announced Wednesday....
ADVOCACY
Portland Tribune

The sound of freedom

Locals join Daughters of the American Revolution members for a bell-ringing ceremony to commence Constitution Week. Madras folks and members of the Daughters of the American Revolution Bend Chapter gathered around the Jefferson County Library flagpole Friday afternoon to ring bells for a minute, commencing Constitution Week, Sept. 17-23. Member...
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE

