Projects to Defend Basic Freedoms – Oct 6
Herb Block Foundation Invites LOIs for Projects to Defend Basic Freedoms. When Herb Block died in October 2001, he left $50 million with instructions to create a foundation to encourage the art of editorial cartooning and support charitable and educational programs that promote and support the causes he championed during his seventy-two years of cartooning. As such, the Herb Block Foundation is committed to defending basic freedoms, combating all forms of discrimination and prejudice, and improving the conditions of the poor and underprivileged.phennd.org
