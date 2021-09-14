CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teacher Workshop: Water, Wind, Breath: Southwest Native Art in Community, Barnes – Oct 2

 9 days ago

This online workshop will prepare teachers for visits and discussions about the spring exhibition Water, Wind, Breath: Southwest Native Art in Community, opening February 20, 2022. Educators will discuss culturally responsive approaches to introducing Native culture and traditions to K–12 students. Teachers will go behind the scenes with master Navajo weavers Barbara Teller Ornelas and Lynda Teller Pet as they share their processes.

Shawnee News-Star

September art classes and workshops set at the MGMoA

For the month of September the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art in Shawnee will be hosting several art classes and workshops. Take a closer look at gelli printmaking with artist Bridget Moore. Moore leads participants through a unique art process by using a thin jelly-like sheet and acrylic paints to create one-of-a-kind art. The first program this fall is After School Art: Gelli Printmaking for ages 5 through 18, scheduled Mondays, Sept. 13 and 20, from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages 5 through 8 and from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. for ages 9 through 12. Gelli printmaking is not just for kids. Moore adjusts the program to fit an older age group by exploring more complex designs. The adult workshop would be great for art educators and teachers who would like to experiment with this process to possibly use in their own classrooms or those that wish to learn a new art form. This Adult Art Workshop: Gelli Printmaking with artist Bridget Moore is for ages 18 and up, and is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon.
SHAWNEE, OK
chronicle-express.com

Fall art workshops scheduled at ACYC

Don't mourn summer's end — celebrate fall with artistic "labors." Find these and more. Thursdays, Sept. 9, 16 and 23 from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Arts Center. The “Wash” is the foundation of the watercolor painting. Learn how to create the four watercolor washes and other techniques like lifting, splattering, scraping, adding salt. Each week participants will create paintings using one of the basic watercolor washes – Flat, Gradated, Wet-in-Wet/Streaked. This class is for beginning students or those who want to improve their wash technique. $90 members, $108 not-yet-members.
YATES COUNTY, NY
WLUC

Superior Arts Youth Theater offering behind-the-scenes workshops

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Superior Arts Youth Theater is providing a workshop series for those interested in the behind-the-scenes aspects of theater. SAYT is teaming up with Northern Michigan University to offer tech and design workshops. Youth in grades 6-12 will have a chance to learn about the work...
MARQUETTE, MI
butlerradio.com

South Butler Community Library to Host Workshop

Those interested in learning more about options for caring for loved ones at home are invited to a workshop to be held at a local library later this week. The South Butler Community Library will host Hospice Care Real Facts on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. This free program will detail...
BUTLER, PA
The Guardian

Art and Design Teacher-Norway

A British International school in Norway is seeking to appoint a teacher of Art and Design, to commence in November 2021. The successful candidate will have experience of teaching the IB programme to include MYP and DP. Experience teaching the British National Curriculum will be considered. The school provides small...
VISUAL ART
Salina Post

Art center offers color, collage papermaking workshops

Learn how to create a collage with handmade paper pulp during an upcoming workshop offered by the Salina Art Center. On Saturday, Betsy Knabe Roe will lead a papermaking collage workshop at Salina Art Center Warehouse Education Studio, 149 S. Fourth Street. Each student will layer a variety of his/her...
SALINA, KS
NewsChannel 36

Native Nations Festival enriches Coopers Plains community

COOPERS PLAINS, NY (WENY) - The Native Nations Festival returned to Coopers Plains this weekend after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the event last year. The intertribal festival featured live drumming, singing, and traditional dancing from an array of performers. The festival also had traditional arts & crafts, as well as intertribal teachings, hands-on native games, and Native American foods. The event was free of charge to attend.
COOPERS PLAINS, NY
Santa Barbara Independent

First Youth Makers Market a Success at Community Arts Workshop

The Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop was buzzing Sunday for the first-of-its-kind Youth Makers Market, a youth-driven pop-up created to encourage local kids to create and manage their own small businesses, selling everything from arts and crafts to homemade honey and jewelry. “I cannot thank the community enough,” said Cecilia...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Odessa American

Free Community Art Day

The Ellen Noël Art Museum of the Permian Basin has scheduled a free community art day, Art a La Carte from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The theme for Art a La Carte this year is “Curiouser & Curiouser” as it ties into the Museum’s newly opened exhibit, “Finding Alice: An Illustrated Look at Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” Kids all ages will be able to enjoy different art stations and more. Community partners like Odessa High School harp and UTPB Pots & Prints will also be out at Art a La Carte.
VISUAL ART
Oconee Enterprise

Teacher fosters a sense of community

First grade teacher Anna Ransom has been selected as Teacher of the Year at High Shoals Elementary School. Ransom has been a teacher for 17 years. She started at the University of Georgia as an art major and did interior design for a while, but Ransom said it wasn’t as fulfilling as she wanted her future career to be.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
stormlakeradio.com

Art Teachers Connect with Students, and Each Other, Through BVU Workshop

Sixteen art educators joined a pair of Buena Vista University students in learning and practicing concepts surrounding social and emotional learning as part of a day-long seminar on campus hosted by Mary Mello-Nee, BVU Professor of Art. The session was spearheaded by Erin Price, a Storm Lake native and a...
STORM LAKE, IA
newbritainindependent.com

Teachers and Paraprofessionals to Host Community Conversation

A New Britain Community Conversation is to be hosted by the New Britain Federation of Teachers and New Britain Federation of Paraprofessionals. “If you live or work in New Britain, you should be part of determining our community’s future,” event organizers say. “Join us for the first in a series of conversations about the issues the city is facing.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville Center for Creative Arts launches free workshops for visual artists

Greenville Center for Creative Arts is offer series of free professional development workshops called “The Business Toolkit for Artists.”. The six-part series, which launches on Oct. 2, is funded by the Metropolitan Arts Council and will give visual artists insight into the resources and skills needed for career growth in the fine art industry.
GREENVILLE, SC
myeasternshoremd.com

Kent School partners with Wildly Native for community service

CHESTERTOWN — On Thursday, Sept. 2, employees of Kent School in Chestertown partnered with Wildly Native Flower Farm to participate in a team building exercise that resulted in community service for several local service organizations. At the beginning of the exercise, Kent School employees were grouped into eight teams of...
CHESTERTOWN, MD
coastalpoint.com

Libraries to offer cyber-awareness workshops for seniors, community

The Delaware Department of Technology & Information (DTI) and its partners are joining with the Lewes Public Library, Georgetown Public Library and South Coastal Library to present free cyber-awareness workshops for seniors, and on-site community informational events for all ages, during the month of October. The Cyber Awareness for Seniors...
GEORGETOWN, DE
theavtimes.com

PWD and Palmdale to host joint water-saving workshop Sept. 29

Palmdale Water District and the city of Palmdale will host an informative workshop on Sept. 29 to encourage water conservation and help residents learn ways to save water. The Water-Wise Workshop: Water-Saving Tips event is scheduled for 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale. It is free, but registration is required by visiting https://seam.ly/ybVrtjw4. Due to COVID-19, space will be limited to 30 people. Attendees will receive a PWD Luv Our H2O bucket with water-saving tools.
PALMDALE, CA
kmaland.com

KMA Morning Show: Southwest Iowa Art Tour

Your browser does not support the audio element. Tammy Schaapherder joined the show to talk about her location along the Southwest Iowa Tour this weekend. The event takes place: Saturday (9-18) 10 AM – 5 PM & Sunday Noon – 4 PM, 10 locations doing ‘Sneak Peek’ Friday 4 – 7 PM (9-17). For more information, go to swiarttour.com.
IOWA STATE
CBS Denver

Wind Damages Art On The Green Festival Tents

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Artists came together in Greenwood Village for the Art on the Green Festival over the weekend. A burst of wind created a tough situation for festival organizers. Crews spent hours cleaning up debris overnight from Saturday into Sunday. The wind also mangled tents set up for the event. (credit: CBS) Organizers say that luckily, most of the artwork was spared. “For us the success is measured by if the artists are selling artwork. We are looking for good people to come out and buy artwork, but we want people to come out and support the arts,” said Greenwood Village Cultural Arts Manager Chris Stevens. This was the second year for Art on the Green.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO

