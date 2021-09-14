Teacher Workshop: Water, Wind, Breath: Southwest Native Art in Community, Barnes – Oct 2

For the month of September the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art in Shawnee will be hosting several art classes and workshops. Take a closer look at gelli printmaking with artist Bridget Moore. Moore leads participants through a unique art process by using a thin jelly-like sheet and acrylic paints to create one-of-a-kind art. The first program this fall is After School Art: Gelli Printmaking for ages 5 through 18, scheduled Mondays, Sept. 13 and 20, from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages 5 through 8 and from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. for ages 9 through 12. Gelli printmaking is not just for kids. Moore adjusts the program to fit an older age group by exploring more complex designs. The adult workshop would be great for art educators and teachers who would like to experiment with this process to possibly use in their own classrooms or those that wish to learn a new art form. This Adult Art Workshop: Gelli Printmaking with artist Bridget Moore is for ages 18 and up, and is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to noon.

SHAWNEE, OK ・ 14 DAYS AGO