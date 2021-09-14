Teacher Workshop: Water, Wind, Breath: Southwest Native Art in Community, Barnes – Oct 2
This online workshop will prepare teachers for visits and discussions about the spring exhibition Water, Wind, Breath: Southwest Native Art in Community, opening February 20, 2022. Educators will discuss culturally responsive approaches to introducing Native culture and traditions to K–12 students. Teachers will go behind the scenes with master Navajo weavers Barbara Teller Ornelas and Lynda Teller Pet as they share their processes.phennd.org
Comments / 0