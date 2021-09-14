Impact Fund Offers Support for Litigation to Advance Social Justice – Oct 5

Our current New Jersey Legal Awards, including Litigation Departments of the Year and In-House Impact honors, peer back into a most unusual year: 2020. In some ways, the COVID-19 disruption prevented lawyers from carrying out the work that they ordinarily would. In other ways, it created new opportunities. In sum, the accomplishments we learned about in judging these awards often were different from the accomplishments of years past, but they were no less important. In some cases, given the dire situation the pandemic created, the accomplishments were that much more impactful or impressive.

LAW ・ 12 DAYS AGO