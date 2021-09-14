CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact Fund Offers Support for Litigation to Advance Social Justice – Oct 5

The Impact Fund provides grants to advance social justice in the areas of civil and human rights, environmental justice, and poverty law. To that end, grants of up to $50,000 will be awarded to nonprofit legal service providers, private attorneys, and/or small law firms seeking to advance justice in the areas of civil rights, human rights, anti-poverty, and environmental justice cases that affect a marginalized group. Grants typically range between $10,000 and $50,000 and are usually awarded for a particular case, but occasionally the fund will support a series of cases connected by a common strategy. Most grants are for class actions, but multi-plaintiff and environmental justice cases that aim to significantly affect a larger system are encouraged.

