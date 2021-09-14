CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Relief Training Program – apps due Sep 30

At The Center for Healing and Justice through Sport (CHJS) we believe that if done correctly sport has the power to change the world. We know that COVID has forced many organizations to put professional development on the back burner and allocate budgetary resources to keep their programs running. This joint initiative between CHJS and The Laureus Sport for Good Foundation will provide training and data-collection tools at no cost. The goal of this initiative is to specifically target organizations for whom the normal cost of these services is prohibitive.

