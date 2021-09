In order for us at Feast of Justice to serve the community we need over 300 volunteer hours each week. Our volunteers are local neighbors, partner congregation members, students and others seeking community service hours, guests of our programs, retirees through the RSVP program, and those seeking job skill development. We look for individuals to participate in direct services such as stocking shelves or distributing clothing and food, as well as with administrative tasks such as writing correspondence and serving on our leadership planning teams.

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO