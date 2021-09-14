CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Indonesia Aug exports, imports seen staying strong on resources boom

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e25LD_0bvFAHBD00
A tug boat is seen docking at Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 11, 2021. Picture taken January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's exports and imports likely continued to surge in August, driven by high prices of the country's main commodities like coal and palm oil, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

A survey of 18 economists forecast the economy's August trade surplus had shrunk to $2.36 billion from $2.59 billion in July.

Southeast Asia's biggest economy has been enjoying an export boom on the back of robust commodity prices, allowing for a trade surplus every month since May of 2020.

Economists expected 36.9% annual growth in August exports, accelerating from 29.32% in the previous month. August imports were seen rising 45.1% on a yearly basis, compared with 44.44% in July.

Some economists have said high commodity prices and a global economic recovery will likely allow resource-rich Indonesia to book big export earnings for the remainder of the year.

However, with the country relaxing some COVID-19 curbs since August, analysts also expect imports to rise.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Taiwan applies to join Pacific trade pact week after China

TAIPEI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Taiwan has formally applied to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the government said on Wednesday, less than a week after China said it too had submitted an application. Taiwan has been angling to join the grouping for a while and...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Fears of contagion from Chinese builder's debt problems ease

Fears that a Chinese real estate developer’s possible default on multibillion-dollar debts might send shockwaves through global financial markets appeared to ease Thursday as creditors waited to see how much they might recover.Shares of Evergrande Group, one of China’s biggest private sector conglomerates, rose 18% in Hong Kong after the company said it would pay interest to bondholders in China. The company gave no sign whether it would make a payment due Thursday on a separate bond abroad.Evergrande’s struggle has raised fears it might destabilize China’s financial system and set off a global chain reaction. But economists said while...
ECONOMY
Birmingham Star

Beijing finds itself being cornered by African countries

Beijing [China], September 21 (ANI): China is increasingly finding itself being cornered by African countries on investment-related matters with several of them cancelling their contracts with Chinese companies, according to a media report. The Singapore Post in an article on Monday said some of the countries had cancelled contracts as...
ECONOMY
investing.com

Taiwan Aug export orders seen rising for 18th consecutive month: Reuters poll

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's export orders likely rose in August for the 18th consecutive month, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, buoyed by sustained demand for technology products during the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of the year-end holiday shopping season. The median forecast from a poll of 18 economists expects...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodity Prices
Reuters

Thai Aug exports grew, but at slower pace than July -minister

BANGKOK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Thailand’s exports increased in August but at a slower pace than in July as coronavirus restrictions hit manufacturing and logistics, the commerce minister said on Wednesday. Exports should remain positive for the rest of the year, Jurin Laksanawisit told a seminar. The ministry is due...
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

Japanese LNG imports up 8% in Aug

The imports were up 1.8% month/month. Japanese LNG imports in August came in at 6.29mn met... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe to Natural Gas World Premium for less than 55¢ per day. Daily news coverage, LNG Condensed (complimentary), NGW Magazine, Gas Transitions and more. Choose the best option for you.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
houstonmirror.com

Indonesia Milk Powder Market, Impact of COVID-19, by Import & Export, Companies, Forecast by 2026 - Renub Research

Indonesia remains one of the most diverse regions in economic growth, changing food consumption preferences and relative availability of resources. Indonesia has been experiencing up surge in demand for dairy milk powder products. Apart from that, domestic milk powder consumption per capita and sales have been growing steadily. In Indonesia, milk powder products are considered a convenient way to stay healthy, and demand for perceived milk powder has grown in recent years. Due to the rising number of middle-class consumers, higher household incomes and increasing health consciousness among Indonesian consumers have consumed more and more whole milk powder and skimmed milk powder. According to Renub Research, Indonesia Milk Powder Market is expected to be US$ 1.36 Billion by 2026.
INDUSTRY
Reuters

BOJ more downbeat on exports, output even as recovery seen on track

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Wednesday offered a bleaker view on exports and output as Asian factory shutdowns caused supply bottlenecks, but maintained its optimism that robust global growth will keep the economic recovery on track. Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda also brushed aside...
BUSINESS
Reuters

World shares tumble as China Evergrande contagion fears spread

Sept 20 (Reuters) - World stocks skidded on Monday and the dollar firmed as troubles at property group China Evergrande sparked concerns about spillover risks to the economy, creating a fresh investor worry ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe (.MIWD00000PUS)...
MARKETS
Reuters

Indonesia plans 2024 sugar output boost, lower imports with new firm

JAKARTA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Indonesia is establishing a holding company for state-controlled sugar mills and aims to cut imports and increase production of white sugar to 1.8 million tonnes by 2024, the chief executive of the state plantation company said on Monday. Sugar mills under the state plantation group...
INDUSTRY
FXStreet.com

Indonesia: BI seen on hold this week – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, expects the Bank Indonesia (BI) to stick to the accommodative stance at its event later this week. “With the current global developments, we are of the view that BI has little room to trim its benchmark rate further.”. “Nonetheless, BI will keep its...
ECONOMY
kitco.com

Indonesia considers export tax for products with less than 70% nickel content

JAKARTA, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia is exploring the possibility of levying an export tax on nickel products with less than 70% nickel content to drive expansion of its domestic processing industry, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said on Friday. Indonesia is keen to develop a full supply chain for nickel,...
ECONOMY
naturalgasworld.com

Aussie LNG exports up 5% m/m in Aug

The exports last month were just short of the record of 7.2mn mt in March this year. Australian LNG exports in August came in at 7.18mn metric tons, up 5.5% month/month, energy consultancy EnergyQuest said on September 16. The exports last month were just short of the record of 7.2mn mt in March this year.
WORLD
actionforex.com

Japan exports grew 26.2% yoy in Aug, imports rose 44.7% yoy

Japan’s exports grew 26.2% yoy to JPY 6605B in August. That’s the sixth straight month of double-digit annual growth, as boosted by strong demand for chip-making equipment. By destination, exports to China, the largest trading partner, grew 12.6% yoy. Exports to Asia as a whole rose 26.1% yoy. Exports to the US rose 22.8% yoy. Exports to EU rose 29.9% yoy.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
211K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy