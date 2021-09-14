CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden Calls Larry Elder 'Clone of Trump' As He Stumps for Gavin Newsom on Recall Election Eve

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
"The leading Republican running for governor is the closest thing to a Trump clone that I've ever seen in your state," President Joe Biden told California voters on Monday.

