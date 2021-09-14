CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE Superstar Big E Langston Just Hit A Career Milestone On Monday Night Raw, So What's Next?

By Mick Joest
Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Monday Night Raw episode that aired on September 13. Read at your own risk!. Big E Langston tweeted earlier on Monday that he intended to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase for a shot at the WWE Championship, and he stuck to his word. The SmackDown wrestler appeared on Monday Night Raw and did just that, and successfully unseated Bobby Lashley as the new WWE Champion. The moment was a long time coming for the beloved veteran who has been with the company for over a decade, so where do things go from here?

