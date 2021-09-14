CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Tips for victims of unemployment benefit fraud

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you received an unsolicited debit card in the mail? Or a letter seeking extra details for an application for unemployment insurance that you do not recall filing?. You may be among the thousands of people who have fallen victim to unemployment-related identity fraud. The problem emerged last year as state employment systems were straining to process a crush of claims during the coronavirus pandemic. The fraud persists even as authorities try to crack down on it and as expanded pandemic unemployment benefits are set to expire, identity theft experts say. Authorities estimate that billions of dollars in unemployment aid have been lost to improper payments and fraud.

vermontbiz.com

Donovan calls on US Dept of Labor to allow unemployment benefits

Vermont Business Magazine Vermont Attorney General TJ Donovan is calling on the US Department of Labor to reconsider its legal interpretation denying Vermonters a $25/week boost in their unemployment benefits. During the last legislative session, Vermont lawmakers passed a $25 weekly increase to unemployed Vermonters. Delivering those benefits hit a snag when the US Department of Labor determined the payments were impermissible based on an interpretation of the law made by staff at the Vermont Department of Labor.
ECONOMY
WJAC TV

Two federal inmates charged with pandemic unemployment assistance fraud

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Christina Covey, age 34, formerly of Drums, Pennsylvania, and Fredy Mendoza, age 33, formerly of Hazleton, Pennsylvania, were charged yesterday by a federal grand jury with fraudulently obtaining pandemic unemployment benefits between July and October 2020.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Stamford Advocate

State DOL defends effort to reclaim unemployment money

The state Department of Labor is defending its efforts to claw back $8.6 million in unemployment benefits paid out to people who may have received more than their fair share. “Non-fraud overpayments are unintentional mistakes made during what is a complex process, and the agency makes every effort to work with claimants and employers to help them fix the issue,” Department of Labor spokeswoman Juliet Manalan said Tuesday. “Each case is a person with a specific set of circumstances that must be considered from the time they apply to the weekly certification to the adjudications and appeals process. There is no one-size-fits-all option.”
ECONOMY
WIVB

Ex-state employee pleads guilty to $300K+ in unemployment fraud

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Tramaine Pope, 33, of the Bronx pleaded guilty on Tuesday to obtaining $314,168 through fraud. She pleaded to abusing her position as a senior employment security clerk at the Department of Labor (DOL) to submit, approve, and cash in on 20 false unemployment insurance applications.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Labor Dept. worker admits to unemployment fraud

A woman who worked for the New York State Labor Department stole more than $314,000 through unemployment insurance fraud. Tramaine Pope pleaded guilty to approving 20 false applications through her position with the state. That money was supposed to help New Yorkers who lost their jobs during the pandemic. Pope...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Riverside Press Enterprise

Employers baffled as U.S. benefits end, jobs go begging

Emergency unemployment benefits in the U.S. expired two weeks ago, but employers who expected an increase in job applications are still largely waiting for them to roll in. Federal programs that had offered an extra $300 per week for jobless Americans, provided extended benefits for the long-term unemployed and gave special aid for the self-employed expired Sept. 6. Economists and companies expected a wave of interest from workers as the financial lifeline was pulled away, hoping it would provide the incentive to get back into the workplace.
ECONOMY
KTLA

California AG: Woman who ran O.C. call centers indicted on 87 counts in $6M student loan debt scam

A California woman has been arrested on suspicion of masterminding a student loan debt relief scam that bilked thousands of borrowers out of more than $6 million, the state’s top prosecutor announced Tuesday. Angela Kathryn Mirabella, 47, ran a network of third-party call centers based in Orange County that employed sales agents who contacted individuals […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
siouxlandproud.com

Sioux City woman receives prison sentence for COVID-19 unemployment fraud

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman who stole government funds using a COVID-19 unemployment scheme was sentenced to 6 months in federal prison. According to the release, Linda Bosquez, 59, of Sioux City, Iowa, received the prison term after a guilty plea to theft of government funds. In a plea agreement, Bosquez admitted that from April 30, 2020, to July 22, 2020, she stole at least $24,235 from the United States Department of the Treasury and the states of Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Virginia Mercury

In numbers: Virginia’s struggle to distribute unemployment benefits

Lawmakers on Monday got their second report from legislative auditors on the Virginia Employment Commission’s struggle to meet the massive demand for unemployment benefits amid the pandemic. Here’s a look at some of the statistics and figures presented in the interim update by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which plans to wrap up […] The post In numbers: Virginia’s struggle to distribute unemployment benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

3 Maryland men charged in major unemployment fraud scheme

Three Maryland men are charged with filing more than 600 fraudulent unemployment claims, causing losses of more than $2.7 million in 19 states. The U.S. Attorney's Office today announced the major indictment, and the arrests of Gladstone Njokem, 34; Martin Tabe, 32; and Sylvester Atekwane, 31. All are from Prince George's County.
MARYLAND STATE
CNET

Pandemic unemployment benefits expired on Labor Day. Could they be renewed?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. After the pandemic-related expansion of unemployment insurance ended on Sept. 6, roughly 7.5 million people lost their benefits entirely, with millions more losing the $300 weekly bonus checks. The temporary federal benefits -- which included coverage for those normally ineligible for jobless aid, like gig workers and the long-term unemployed -- were in place since spring 2020 to help those who lost income from COVID-19 restrictions or layoffs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theforumnewsgroup.com

Far Rockaway Man Charged in Massive Unemployment Fraud Scam

“This fraud during the pandemic costs our country, and our state, billions of dollars. We will not stand for this in Queens County,” DA Katz said. A Far Rockaway man has been indicted for allegedly filing unemployment claims under 13 different names to collect more than $150,000—benefits from the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program authorized under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday.
QUEENS, NY
Eclectablog

Unemployment insurance is NOT a giveaway, it’s INSURANCE!

Pretty much all of us have insurance of one sort or another. We (hopefully) have health insurance. Some of us have life insurance. We have insurance on our cars, on our homes, sometimes even on our pets. Insurance is designed so that you pay a small amount on a regular...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

US unemployment claims rise after hitting pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits moved up last week to 332,000 from a pandemic low, a sign that the spread of the delta variant may have slightly increased layoffs. Applications for jobless aid rose from 312,000 the week before, the Labor Department said Thursday. That...
RETAIL
UPI News

Labor Dept. says 330,000 in U.S. have filed new unemployment claims

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Slightly more than 330,000 American workers have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said in its weekly report Thursday. The department said there were about 332,000 new claims filed last week, an increase of about 20,000 filings over the the previous week. Most analysts expected...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Four Defendants Charged in $2.2M Unemployment Fraud Case

DETROIT – Four defendants have been charged via criminal complaint for their roles in a large-scale Unemployment Insurance benefit fraud scheme, announced Acting United States Attorney Saima S. Mohsin. Joining in the announcement were Irene Lindow, Special Agent-in-Charge, Chicago Region, U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, Special Agent-in-Charge...
PUBLIC SAFETY

