Tips for victims of unemployment benefit fraud

Have you received an unsolicited debit card in the mail? Or a letter seeking extra details for an application for unemployment insurance that you do not recall filing?. You may be among the thousands of people who have fallen victim to unemployment-related identity fraud. The problem emerged last year as state employment systems were straining to process a crush of claims during the coronavirus pandemic. The fraud persists even as authorities try to crack down on it and as expanded pandemic unemployment benefits are set to expire, identity theft experts say. Authorities estimate that billions of dollars in unemployment aid have been lost to improper payments and fraud.