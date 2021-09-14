CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Vonovia Waives Offer Conditions In Bid To Take Over Deutsche Wohnen

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 9 days ago

(RTTNews) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) said that it is waiving all offer conditions in its voluntary public takeover offer for the shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF.PK). It also eliminates the need to reach a minimum acceptance threshold. The acceptance period will be extended by two weeks and will end...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Deutsche Wohnen To Sell Nearly 10,700 Residential Units To The State Of Berlin

(RTTNews) - Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF.PK) and the State of Berlin have reached an agreement on the sale of nearly 10,700 residential units and more than 200 commercial units in Berlin. The three state companies - HOWOGE, degewo and Berlinovo - will acquire these properties from Deutsche Wohnen for about 1.65 billion euros.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Deutsche Bank contacted by regulator over von Rohr's role at DWS

German regulators are seeking more information about the role of Deutsche Bank President Karl von Rohr as part of a broader probe into the lender's asset management business after claims of greenwashing, according to people familiar with the process. Financial markets regulator BaFin, has contacted the lender to learn about...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Otis Intends To Take Zardoya Private By Buying It Out

(RTTNews) - Elevators and escalators maker Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) on Thursday said it has issued a tender offer to acquire the remaining 49.99% shares of Zardoya Otis, S.A., an elevator business in Spain and Portugal, for 7 euros per share to be paid in cash. The offer price represents...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shares Outstanding#Deutsche Wohnen Se
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Valley National To Acquire Bank Leumi - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Valley National Bancorp (VLY) and Bank Leumi Le-Israel Corporation have entered into a merger deal whereby Valley will acquire Bank Leumi Le-Israel, the US subsidiary of Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M., and parent company of Bank Leumi USA. The shareholders of Leumi will receive 3.8025 shares of Valley common stock and $5.08 in cash for each share of Leumi. The deal is valued at an estimated $1.15 billion. Upon completion, Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. will own over 14% of Valley's stock.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

HELLA Q1 Adj. Results Rise; Cuts FY22 Forecast Amid Reduced Market View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German automotive parts supplier HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLKHF) on Thursday reported higher first-quarter adjusted earnings and sales. Looking ahead, the company lowered its sales and earnings forecast for fiscal 2022 due to significantly reduced market expectations amid further worsening supply bottlenecks, particularly for electronic components. In...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Johnson Controls Inks Joint Development Agreement With Phylagen - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Johnson Controls (JCI) announced Thursday that it has signed a joint development agreement with Phylagen, a leading biotechnology company in the field of microbiome optimization of indoor environments. Through this agreement, which includes a strategic investment in Phylagen, the companies are developing cutting-edge technology that leverages the science...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Business Insider

GE Healthcare To Buy BK Medical In $1.45 Bln Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - GE Healthcare, the healthcare business of General Electric Company (GE), on Thursday, said it has inked a deal to buy BK Medical, an advanced surgical visualization company, from Altaris Capital Partners in a cash transaction valued $1.45 billion, the companies said in a statement. The companies expect the...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Vonovia Announces Sale Of Housing Stock In Berlin - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) said the company has successfully concluded talks on the sale of housing stock in Berlin to the municipal housing companies. In total, Vonovia SE and Deutsche Wohnen SE are selling 14,750 apartments as part of the "Future and Social Housing Pact" for Berlin. Around 4,250 of these residential and commercial units come from Vonovia's portfolio at a price of approximately 811 million euros.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Cathie Wood Piles Up Another $40M Shares In Draftkings Amid Talks Of $22B Entain Acquisition; These Are Other Key Trades From Wednesday

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday snapped up 759,819 shares — estimated to be worth $39.98 million — in DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG), further building its exposure in the sports-betting company. Shares of the Boston, Massachusetts-based DraftKings closed 0.27% lower at $52.63 on Wednesday and were up 0.3% in the...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Augean To Recommend Eleia's Superior Cash Offer Of 372p/share

(RTTNews) - Eleia Limited, indirectly owned by a consortium of Ancala Partners LLP, and Fiera Infrastructure Inc., Thursday announced that Augean plc (AUG.L) Board views the increased Eleia offer at 372 pence per share in cash as superior to the offer by Antwerp Management Limited or MSIP Bidco, owned by Morgan Stanley.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Indian Shares Likely To Open On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Higher SGX Nifty futures and positive cues from global markets point to a firm start for Indian stocks Thursday morning. Wall Street ended on a strong note overnight despite the Federal Reserve taking a hawkish stance. The Fed hinted tapering of its asset purchases could begin in the near future amid continued progress towards it goals of maximum employment and price stability.
STOCKS
Business Insider

European Economics Preview: BoE, SNB Policy Announcements Due

(RTTNews) - Monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank are due on Thursday, headlining a hectic day for the European economic news. At 2.45 am ET, the French statistical office Insee releases business confidence survey results. The business sentiment index is forecast to fall marginally to 109 in September from 110 in August.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Royal Mail 5-month Revenue Up 8.2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Royal Mail PLC (RMG.L) said the first five months saw continued revenue growth across the Group, with both Royal Mail and GLS reporting higher revenues than the prior year. For the five months to August, Group revenue increased by 8.2% year on year. For Royal Mail, revenue was up 7.2% year on year. GLS revenue was up 9.3%, for the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Dutch GDP Expands More Than Initially Estimated In Q2

(RTTNews) - The Dutch economy grew more than initially estimated in the second quarter, final data published by the statistical office CBS showed Thursday. Gross domestic product grew 3.8 percent sequentially in the second quarter instead of 3.1 percent estimated on August 14. GDP was down 0.8 percent in the first quarter.
WORLD
The Independent

Dubai real-estate firm DAMAC approved to take firm private

A Dubai real-estate company known for its deals with former President Donald Trump said Thursday it had received regulator approval for an effort to take the firm private. DAMAC Properties still plans to offer $595 million for outstanding shares of the company, the firm said in a filing on Dubai Financial Market stock exchange. It said it would offer an update on the plan in the coming weeks. It earlier announced plans in June for the offer to take the company private, then withdrew them as regulators examined the plan. The buyout would be through Maple Invest Co. Ltd., a holding company of DAMAC's billionaire founder Hussain Sajwani Sajwani owns nearly four-fifths of the company through various investment firms.DAMAC stock traded up Thursday over 3% on the news. The firm has a market capitalization of over $2 billion.DAMAC is known in Dubai for a development that features a Trump-branded golf club surrounded by villas and apartments, making it the only one of its kind in the Middle East that bears the Trump logo.The company’s partnership with the Trump Organization to manage and run the golf course was struck before Trump’s election as U.S. president.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Brilliant Earth halves offering in IPO, which priced well below expected range

Brilliant Earth Group Inc.'s stock is slated to start trading Thursday, as the California-based jewelry company's downsized initial public offering priced overnight at $12 a share, well below the expected range of between $14 and $16 a share. The company raised $100 million as it sold 8.33 million shares in the IPO, half the previously expected offering of 16.67 million shares. The IPO pricing valued the company at about $1.1 billion. The stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq some time after the opening bell, under the ticker symbol "BRLT." The company is going public along with several other companies, including Remitly Global Inc. , Sovos Brands Inc. , EngageSmart Inc. and Sterling Check Corp. . The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 5.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.6%.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Eurozone Private Sector Growth At 5-Month Low

(RTTNews) - The euro area private sector growth eased to a five-month low in September amid supply chain bottlenecks, flash survey results from IHS Markit showed on Thursday. The flash composite output index fell to 56.1 in September from 59.0 in August. The score was forecast to fall moderately to 58.5.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

French Manufacturing Sentiment Weakens In September

(RTTNews) - Sentiment among French manufacturers weakened in September due the marked deterioration in the assessment of past production, foreign orders and personal production expectations, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed on Thursday. The business confidence index fell to 106 in September from 110 in August. The index...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy