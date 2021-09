LAUREL, Md. - There’s a new millionaire in Laurel thanks to a Maryland Lottery scratch-off, but no one will be able to tell based on his behavior. He’s keeping his job and not planning any changes in his lifestyle. Asked if he has plans for his $2 million win on the $30 VIP Club ticket, he said, “Investing it. I’m not spending any of it.”

LAUREL, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO