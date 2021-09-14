Man fatally shot in Canoga Park identified, suspect sought
Officials identified a man Monday, Sept. 13, who was shot and killed in an apartment in Canoga Park over the weekend. Charles Tingzon, 28, was identified by Los Angeles County Coroner’s officials as the man shot about 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of Vassar Avenue, near Sherman Way. Patrol officers responding to reports of an “assault with a deadly weapon” and “shots fired” found him in an apartment suffering two gunshot wounds, police said.www.dailynews.com
