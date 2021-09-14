CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Man fatally shot in Canoga Park identified, suspect sought

By City News Service
Los Angeles Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials identified a man Monday, Sept. 13, who was shot and killed in an apartment in Canoga Park over the weekend. Charles Tingzon, 28, was identified by Los Angeles County Coroner’s officials as the man shot about 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 7000 block of Vassar Avenue, near Sherman Way. Patrol officers responding to reports of an “assault with a deadly weapon” and “shots fired” found him in an apartment suffering two gunshot wounds, police said.

