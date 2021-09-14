CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look Is Meme Gold

By Sandra Song
papermag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian's latest look is the internet's favorite new meme. While Kanye may have unfollowed her on Instagram, the reality star still appears to be taking style cues from her ex for the 2021 Met Gala. After all, in between the built-in heels, a bodysuit and a mask that obscured her face, the all-black Balenciaga number was reminiscent of the all-white "wedding" dress she donned for Ye's Donda listening party in Chicago — except this outfit was a lot easier for the internet to meme.

www.papermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVShowsAce

Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North’s Shocking Dark New Style

Kim Kardashian is a proud mom of four. The KUWTK star likes nothing better than dishing on her children and their accomplishments. Kardashian shares four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband rapper Kanye West. Kim believes in allowing her children to express themselves at all times freely.
CELEBRITIES
People

Blac Chyna Shares Photos of Daughter with Rob Kardashian: 'Dream Has Personality for Days'

Blac Chyna said this week that she "absolutely" wants more kids but she has to "make some more money" first. Blac Chyna is showcasing her daughter's quirky sense of humor. On Tuesday, the reality star, 33, shared a gallery of photos on Instagram featuring her 4½-year-old daughter Dream Renée, whom she shares with ex Rob Kardashian. In the snapshots, Dream poses in a colorful butterfly ensemble, making funny faces and playing on a scooter.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kim Kardashian Says North West Is "Full Goth" and Still Wants to Be an "Only Child"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Reveals Which West Child Makes Mornings a "Struggle" Kim Kardashian is helping her fans to keep up with her kids' wildly different personalities. On Thursday, Sept. 16, the 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. During the visit, Kim discussed the differences between the four children she shares with estranged husband Kanye West: North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Copies Kim Kardashian By Hiding Her Baby Bump In Sheer Bodysuit

Kylie Jenner channeled big sister Kim Kardashian’s maternity style with a black sheer lace bodysuit while in New York for fashion week. Kylie Jenner is taking maternity style cues from her big sister Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, stepped out in a sheer lace bodysuit in black while in New York for fashion week on Thursday, Sept. 9. The pregnant makeup mogul finished the look with a black coat and pointed heels.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
Person
Kim K
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian ‘begged’ Kanye West to remove cheating confession on Donda and is ‘fuming’ he ‘humiliated’ their family

KIM Kardashian “begged” ex Kanye West to remove his "cheating confession" from his new album, Donda, but he “refused,” a source exclusively told The Sun. The reality star is now “fuming” as she feels the rapper “humiliated” their family with lyrics off the song, Hurricane, which admits he was “playing around” behind his wife’s back.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kim And Kanye#Met Gala#Janhavisanjayy#Itsfashionbaby#Bossbarbieballa#Kim Kanye#Dumbledore Bb#Shadow Woman#Fucklorian#Warzone#Arequipexit#Kattenbarge
papermag.com

Drake Appears to Mock Kanye by Casting Kim Kardashian Lookalike

The internet thinks that Drake and Kanye West's feud is still going strong. For the past couple of weeks, the rappers have been mired in a very public beef that's included a few pointed screenshots and a lot of overt disses. And though we thought it'd be over by the time they released their respective albums — Donda and Certified Lover Boy — one model in Drake's new music video has fans convinced that there's still some serious bad blood between the two.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Wear Coordinating Black Outfits at the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos

Well-dressed couple! Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble looked regal in coordinating black outfits on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13. Kris, 65, paid homage to several legendary fashion designers with her ensemble, which included pieces by Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Tommy Hilfiger. Her outfit consisted of a black blazer with a plunging neckline and a ruffled train paired with black slacks. She accessorized with black pumps, a black ball and chain bag, black gloves and emerald drop earrings. Corey, 40, matching his lady love in a black suit with black shoes, adding a pop of color with a light pink silk button-up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kim Kardashian and Saint West Matched in Matrix-Style Outfits

Celebrities coordinating outfits with their kids is nothing new, but Kim Kardashian took matching to an entirely different place in her latest Instagram post. New photos show Kardashian and her 5-year-old son, Saint West, in coordinating Matrix-appropriate getups, both of them clad in sleek all-black everything after Kanye West's recent Donda listening party.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Kim Kardashian reveals how she feels about sister Kourtney, Travis Barker's relationship and PDA

Kim Kardashian is telling the world how she really feels about her sister Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with Travis Barker. The KKW Beauty founder appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Thursday and dished about the family's new TV series, what it's like to have the summer off from filming since ending "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," and her big sister's public displays of affection with Barker.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Chicago West, Stormi Webster & True Thompson Share Cousin Kisses in Kim Kardashian's Adorable New Pics

Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!. Kim Kardashian celebrated reaching 250 million Instagram followers today with adorable new pics of "triplet" cousins Chicago West, Stormi Webster and True Thompson. The three-year-old tots give each other kisses in a cute hug huddle. "250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys!," Kim captioned on Sept. 1. "I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies, my life would be complete."
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Kanye West brings out Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress, stirs controversy at 'Donda' event

Kanye West — or YE, if his name change goes through — certainly knows how to capture headlines. As fans await the actual release of Donda, the artist held his third listening event for the upcoming album, this time at Chicago's Soldier Field. On Thursday night, West clearly wanted to send some kind of message as he brought out accused rapist Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby, who has been embroiled in scandal for making homophobic remarks. The evening closed with Kim Kardashian walking out in a wedding dress. Oh, and West appeared to light himself on fire.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy