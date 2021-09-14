Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Look Is Meme Gold

Kim Kardashian's latest look is the internet's favorite new meme. While Kanye may have unfollowed her on Instagram, the reality star still appears to be taking style cues from her ex for the 2021 Met Gala. After all, in between the built-in heels, a bodysuit and a mask that obscured her face, the all-black Balenciaga number was reminiscent of the all-white "wedding" dress she donned for Ye's Donda listening party in Chicago — except this outfit was a lot easier for the internet to meme.