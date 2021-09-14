CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archie's Dan Parent Launches Kevin Keller Celebration Kickstarter

Cover picture for the articleArchie Comics has brought some beloved characters into the pop culture landscape — and it looks like one might be getting the spotlight in a pretty major way. On Monday, Archie Comics announced the launch of a Kickstarter for Kevin Keller Celebration!, an omnibus of the first ten years of the franchise's first openly LGBTQ+ character, Kevin Keller. The complete collection is being developed with Archie Comics' blessing, and is being spearheaded by Archie icon Dan Parent, who created the character back in 2011. At the time of this writing, the Kickstarter has raised nearly $12,000 less than a day after its launch, with a goal of $49,500.

