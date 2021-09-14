Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Send Touching Message to Loretta Lynn, Encourage Fans to Support Flood Relief Efforts
Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood sent a message of encouragement to Loretta Lynn and the people of Tennessee. The country superstar tweeted: “Hey Loretta, we love you more than words can say! love, g & t” Then Garth Brooks added the details of a benefit concert, Monday night, with proceeds going to help people devastated from last month’s floods in middle Tennessee.outsider.com
