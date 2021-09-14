Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Send Touching Message to Loretta Lynn, Encourage Fans to Support Flood Relief Efforts

Loretta Lynn knows how to put on a show. After seeing the aftermath of the devastating floods that have impacted not only her own ranch in Hurricane Mills, but hundreds of other families and people in the area, she stepped up to help those who need it most in her town right now. She invited artists and friends to perform at a benefit concert titled Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising Flood Relief Benefit Concert, which was live streamed last night from […] The post Garth And Trisha Duet “After The Fire Is Gone”, “Golden Ring” And More At Loretta Lynn’s Flood Relief Benefit Concert first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 9 DAYS AGO