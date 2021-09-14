CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Send Touching Message to Loretta Lynn, Encourage Fans to Support Flood Relief Efforts

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood sent a message of encouragement to Loretta Lynn and the people of Tennessee. The country superstar tweeted: “Hey Loretta, we love you more than words can say! love, g & t” Then Garth Brooks added the details of a benefit concert, Monday night, with proceeds going to help people devastated from last month’s floods in middle Tennessee.

outsider.com

Comments / 2

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

See the New Hairstyle Reba McEntire Wore at Loretta Lynn's Benefit Concert

We're so excited to see Reba McEntire back on stage and with a brand-new look!. On September 13, the Grand Ole Opry hosted the "Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising" benefit concert to support Tennessee flood victims. According to Loretta's website, the concert, which featured Reba along with Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and more country music stars, has raised nearly $1 million.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wfav951.com

Keith Urban, Reba McEntire Added To Loretta Lynn’s Flood Relief Benefit

Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, Little Big Town, Breland and Brittney Spencer have joined the lineup of stars set to perform live from the Grand Ole Opry House on Monday, September 13th in support of country music icon Loretta Lynn’s flood relief efforts. Previously announced performers for the Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising benefit include Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs. The show is sold-out, and all proceeds benefit United Way of Humphreys County.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn Announces Another Addition To Star-Studded Benefit Concert for Tennessee Flooding Victims

Both Tennesse and Loretta Lynn hold a special place in the hearts of our favorite country stars. So when Lynn’s TN town suffered unimaginable loss and damage due to flooding last month, her friends jumped at the opportunity to help. Major country stars are coming together to perform at the Hometown Rising concert in a few days. The show will benefit everyone affected by the late August storms. And Loretta announced today that one more artist is joining the lineup.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Whiskey Riff

Garth And Trisha Duet “After The Fire Is Gone”, “Golden Ring” And More At Loretta Lynn’s Flood Relief Benefit Concert

Loretta Lynn knows how to put on a show. After seeing the aftermath of the devastating floods that have impacted not only her own ranch in Hurricane Mills, but hundreds of other families and people in the area, she stepped up to help those who need it most in her town right now. She invited artists and friends to perform at a benefit concert titled Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising Flood Relief Benefit Concert, which was live streamed last night from […] The post Garth And Trisha Duet “After The Fire Is Gone”, “Golden Ring” And More At Loretta Lynn’s Flood Relief Benefit Concert first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Keith Urban
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Chris Janson
nickiswift.com

The Surprising Way Garth Brooks Met His First Wife

Country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks broke his fans' hearts back in 2000 when he made the decision to retire from producing and performing music after more than a decade of explosive fame. But he retired for a very admirable reason: Brooks had three daughters to raise, as reported by People. Taylor, Brooks' oldest, was only 8 at the time of her father's announcement, while August was 6, and Allie was just 4 years old.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn Highlights Her Favorite Moments from ‘Hometown Rising’ Benefit Concert

In order to bring relief to the victims of the floods in Tennessee, Loretta Lynn got some friends together to play some good country music. There were so many stars there to help support relief efforts. Lynn was personally affected by the floods as well. Her ranch foreman and good friend, Wayne Spears passed away in the floods. Hometown Rising looked like a great event.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn Announces More Country Music A-Listers Are Joining Already Star-Studded Flood Relief Benefit Concert

Last month, Hurricane Ida slammed into the Gulf Coast. The devastation from the storm stretched into Middle Tennessee and beyond. However, things got tragically out of hand in the Volunteer State. The sky opened up and dumped massive amounts of rain on the region. This caused flooding that left many communities and homes in ruins. Loretta Lynn was just one of those who were directly affected by Ida’s wrath. The floods destroyed her Hurricane Mills ranch and killed the ranch’s foreman.
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Loretta Lynn’s Tennessee Flood Benefit Concert: How to Watch, Who’s Performing

More than 15 inches of rain fell over August 21st in middle Tennessee, resulting in flash flooding throughout the counties of Humphreys and Dickson that claimed the lives of 20 people. Loretta Lynn lives in Humphreys County and was personally affected by the disaster: the foreman on Lynn’s Hurricane Mills ranch was swept away by the rushing waters. On Monday night, a benefit concert arranged by the country music legend will raise funds for the flood victims. Here’s all you need to know. What Is Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising? Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising is a benefit concert to raise money...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Garthbrooks#Circle Network
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn Has Heartwarming Reaction to Her Flood Relief Benefit Approaching $1 Million in Funds Raised

Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising took place on Monday. The benefit concert brought several of country music’s biggest stars together at the Grand Ole Opry House. Established country stars like Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, and Luke Combs joined rising stars like Breland and Brittney Spencer to fill out the lineup. Their sounds differed, but their goal was the same. They were there to raise money for flood victims in Humphreys County, Tennessee.
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Loretta Lynn Raises Nearly $1 Million For Tennessee Flood Relief

On Monday, September 13, the country music community showed up to support the flood victims of a small Tennessee county on Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising. Led by their matriarch, BRELAND, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Chris Janson, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Brittney Spencer, and Keith Urban held a two-hour benefit concert and donation drive.
TENNESSEE STATE
guitargirlmag.com

Loretta Lynn’s Friends Continue to Raise Funds & Lift Flood Community Spirits Following Star-Studded 2-Hour Opry House Show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The iconic Grand Ole Opry House stage was home to a night of heartfelt tributes and uplifting moments on Monday, September 13, as some of Music City’s finest came together to support flood relief efforts spearheaded by Country music icon Loretta Lynn during Loretta Lynn’s Friends: Hometown Rising. Total funds raised are being tallied now, with 100% of proceeds directly supporting United Way of Humphreys County and the citizens impacted by the devastating floods that rushed through the area on August 21, claiming the lives of 20 people and destroying hundreds of homes.
ADVOCACY
country1037fm.com

11 Trisha Yearwood Hits That We Love

I remember the very first time I met Trisha Yearwood, the year was 1989 and she was backstage with Garth Brooks who was playing the Grand Ole Opry for the first time. The two were just good friends at the time and she sang demo songs for him as well as background vocals.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

216K+
Followers
22K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy