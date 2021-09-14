Nick Cannon Denies Reports He Attended VMAs, Introduces Rapper "Murda Count Harlem"

Maintaining enthusiasm for a job, even if it's one on TV, can prove to be a difficult prospect for longtime performers. There are a number of different factors that come into play, from fluctuations in ratings, to changes in production, and sometimes workplace drama. While some choices are ultimately out of an entertainer's control, like a show getting canceled or rebranding, there are some reactions within your control that can ameliorate a situation to "stay on the show." This is something Karlous Miller discussed to address a question many Wild 'N Out fans had: Why did he get fired from the series in the first place?

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO