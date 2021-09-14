CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon Denies Reports He Attended VMAs, Introduces Rapper "Murda Count Harlem"

By Erika Marie
Cover picture for the articleHe's calling foul on reports that he attended the MTV Video Music Awards, but Nick Cannon's tattoos say otherwise. The father of seven took a break from his daddy duties to join a few of his friends at the VMAs in New York City—sort of. We previously reported on Cannon taking to the red carpet to praise Ashanti by kneeling and kissing her hand. Photos of the moment went viral online, and Cannon took to his Instagram to deny the rumors that he is the person in the pictures.

