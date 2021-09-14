CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family sold house, lived on the road in RV for nearly a year during pandemic

By Marlei Martinez
KCCI.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida family took schooling — and living — during the pandemic into their own hands. The Clemons family has been living out of an RV and traveling the country. They've has been on the road for almost a year, turning their passion into a lifestyle. Like so many of us, they were stuck at home last year working and studying while wishing they were traveling. So they decided to make their dream a reality.

