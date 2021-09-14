CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Parking Lot of CT’s Creative Art Space

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreativeCo.Lab hosts Twilight Market, an evening pop-up shop showcasing small local businesses and vendors on South Loop West, east of NRG Park. The first ever event will also feature food trucks, DJ tunes, and a $100 Visa gift card giveaway. To enter the giveaway, register to enter online the giveaway or text TWILIGHT to 855-941-5071. All attendees will get a Free shopping tote for all attendees. Admission No cover. Register in advance to enter to win the Visa gift card…

