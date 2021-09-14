Why I Love the GameCube

In 2001, the videogame landscape was different. The PS2 was king of the hill. PCs hadn’t yet become another kind of console. There was no Steam and no Good Old Games. Roger Ebert had yet to set the industry afire by dissing the medium. Videogames had been art for a long time – heck, the “is it even a videogame?” debate probably stretches back to 1983, to Jason Lanier’s Moondust – yet the idea hadn’t reached critical mass. Nowadays, of course, the debate’s more or less settled. We have the Computerspielemuseum in Berlin, the Smithsonian’s 2012 exhibition, and a growing academic literature (most of it from Scandinavia, for some reason). Even Ebert admitted defeat: “I was a fool for mentioning video games in the first place. I would never express an opinion on a movie I hadn’t seen.” But in 2001, this was all in the future.

