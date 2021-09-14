CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why I Love the GameCube

By Izsak Barnette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nintendo GameCube turns 20 this month and it’s hard to believe that it’s been that long. The GameCube was my first console: a tiny silver box that came bundled with Metroid Prime, a controller (but no Memory Card!), and an entire childhood worth of afternoons curled up with some of gaming’s greatest classics. F-Zero GX, Super Smash Bros. Melee, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Super Mario Sunshine, Luigi’s Mansion, Ty the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue, Star Fox: Assault, The Legend of Zelda: Collector’s Edition, and Metroid Prime molded my burgeoning perception of gaming and made me realize how powerful gaming is as an interactive medium.

